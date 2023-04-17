University of Miami College of Engineering launches consortium to make flying cars a reality for commuters

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To transform the way we commute and live, the University of Miami College of Engineering launched the Miami Engineering Autonomous Mobility Initiative (MEAMI), a consortium of world-class academic, industry, and government partners.

MEAMI researchers are developing next-generation electric vertical takeoff/landing (eVTOL) air vehicles–flying cars, essentially—building on research funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the National Science Foundation, NASA, and other major government agencies.

Participating in MEAMI are industry leaders Eve Air Mobility, Aeroauto, and Ryder System, along with nonprofit leaders such as The Beacon Council. The consortium enjoys support from prominent public sector partners as well such as the Departments of Energy, Education, and Transportation.

MEAMI aims to advance autonomous mobility technology and anticipate challenges to implementation in today’s cities, making this staple of science fiction a part of our daily lives. Applications are plentiful—from air taxis, to assisting in quick transport of patients to hospitals, to rapid transit from busy downtown areas to the airport. Additionally, autonomous mobility will also be applied for surface transport aspects—addressing shipping of goods and people.

The consortium will investigate the many aspects of autonomous mobility, including advanced propulsion, sensing, integration of satellite signals with local sensing, artificial intelligence, clean energy and energy storage, and advanced materials, with prominent faculty members leading the way. In addition, issues of safety, air traffic control, regulatory aspects related to noise, cybersecurity, and other relevant matters will also be addressed by the Consortium.

This initiative will work on five verticals focused on the next two years: Advanced Technological Development, Operations, Regulations and Safety, Public Relations, Development, and Advancement.

About the University of Miami

The University of Miami is a private research university and academic health system with a distinct geographic capacity to connect institutions, individuals, and ideas across the hemisphere and around the world. The University’s vibrant and diverse academic community comprises 12 schools and colleges serving more than 17,000 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 180 majors and programs. Located within one of the most dynamic and multicultural cities in the world, the University is building new bridges across geographic, cultural, and intellectual borders, bringing a passion for scholarly excellence, a spirit of innovation, a respect for including and elevating diverse voices, and a commitment to tackling the challenges facing our world.

About the College of Engineering

Founded in 1947, The College of Engineering at the University of Miami is home to the next generation of innovators working together to solve real-world problems. Our faculty is also leading the way, cultivating tomorrow’s leaders with technical, scientific skills and resources to be innovative in the academic, nonprofit, private, and public sectors. We are dedicated to make a positive impact in the world by addressing multiple challenges in these six strategic initiatives: Advanced Materials, Health Engineering, Data Sciences, Space Science and Engineering, Sustainability and Resilience as well as Energy and Environment.

