Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments in innovative early learning and child care practices

GATINEAU, QC, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, will be in Vancouver to announce funding into Langara College education project under the Early Learning and Child Care Innovation Program.

The Minister will be making an announcement on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023



Time: 10:15 a.m. PDT



Place: Science and Technology Building Langara College, Main Campus T Gallery, Level 2 100 West 49th Avenue Vancouver, British Columbia





To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 4:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada