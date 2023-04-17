Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market to 2030: Rising Demand for Internet of Things Enabled Lighting Fixtures and Improved PoE Standards Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power over Ethernet Lighting Market Size, Share, Trends, By Wattage, By Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Power over Ethernet (POE) lighting market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, with an estimated market size of USD 2020.7 Million by 2030 and a revenue CAGR of 26.5%.

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices Inc.

H.E. Williams Inc.

ALLNET GmbH

Signify Holding

Deco Lighting Inc.

Siemon

This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the widespread use of advanced lighting systems in smart buildings, decreasing LED costs, increasing adoption of PoE lighting solutions in commercial and healthcare applications, and the need for cost-effective lighting solutions. The increasing use of smart and automated systems, as well as the demand for smart workplaces, are also important drivers of market revenue growth .

Market companies also have opportunities to expand their global footprint due to the rising penetration of connected devices across various industries. Power over Ethernet (POE) lighting technology is compatible with smart home and virtual assistant devices, such as Alexa and Siri, leading to large-scale adoption among consumers in different countries. Additionally, the emergence of Li-Fi technology, which uses LED to wirelessly transmit data, is also expected to contribute to market revenue growth .

The elimination of costly installation is another significant factor that increases Power over Ethernet (POE) lighting adoption in commercial and industrial settings.

Moreover, investments in smart building projects create new opportunities for market expansion. Additionally, growing smart offices and smart retail trends have also been identified as key drivers of market revenue growth. The adoption of Power over Ethernet (POE) lighting for energy management and improved performance is increasing among commercial facility owners and operators.

PoE allows installers to power, control, and manage a facility's lighting system, making it an attractive option for enterprises looking to consolidate their systems into a single, secure network infrastructure. Furthermore, the popularity of remote workplaces and smart retail is driving the adoption of Power over Ethernet (POE) to power network devices .

Overall, the Power over Ethernet (POE) lighting market is expected to expand as commercial enterprises continue to adopt smart and automated systems.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Rapid adoption in industrial facilities due to low overheads and maintenance costs

The adoption of Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is gaining momentum in industrial facilities due to its ability to provide power and network connectivity through a single network cable. PoE solutions make it easier and more cost-effective to install and expand networks, especially in buildings where installing new power lines would be expensive or impractical.

Industrial sectors are increasingly adopting PoE-enabled solutions, which offer benefits such as lower installation and maintenance costs, reduced labor efforts, and lower overall design and construction costs due to the limited number of ethernet cables required. PoE is also widely used in industrial applications due to the availability of data networking switches that can support thousands of endpoints, and because PoE-enabled solutions are simple and inexpensive to set up.

Furthermore, the ability to reuse existing IT networking infrastructure allows end-user industries to install LED lighting solutions in virtually any location. Recent technological advancements have also enabled automated lighting features to be integrated into the system, allowing for simple and convenient operation.

Restraint:

Significant investments associated with procuring PoE equipment and accessories

However, the initial investment required to set up a PoE network is substantial, as it involves the cost of ethernet switches that use power-sourcing equipment, as well as the cost of power-source equipment maintenance. In addition, the cost of switches, injectors, splitters, ethernet cables, and PoE jacks is also included in the total initial cost, which poses a significant challenge to market revenue growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. PoE Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Significant investments in smart building solutions

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled lighting fixtures and improved PoE standards

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High initial costs of PoE equipment and accessories

4.2.3.2. Limited power supply and potential for network disruption

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Price Trend Analysis

4.6. Customer Mapping

4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.8. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. PoE Lighting Market By Wattage Insights & Trends

5.1. Wattage Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Up To 25 Watts

5.3. Above 25 Watts

Chapter 6. PoE Lighting Market By Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Power Sourcing Controllers and Integrated Circuits (ICs)

6.3. Powered Devices Controllers and ICs

Chapter 7. PoE Lighting Market By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Others

Chapter 8. PoE Lighting Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market Positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

