Cleveland State University Prepares Social Workers for Hope and Change

Cleveland State University (CSU) offers an online pathway to a Master of Social Work (MSW) for those without a bachelor's degree in social work.

Over the last several years, Americans have endured a barrage of stressors, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic and the current onslaught of inflation, healthcare affordability, violent crime and political divisiveness. All of this has taken a toll on our collective psyches.

According to an APM Research Lab report last year, eight in 10 Americans are experiencing high levels of worry about the direction the country is heading. These worries are consistent across demographic categories. Roughly half of all groups note they are "extremely worried" regardless of age, gender, race and ethnicity, education level or political affiliation. And these are just some of the issues Americans face. Add in daily job stress and social media, to name a few, and we have a recipe for a stressed-out nation.

But all hope is not lost. An online social work program provides an opportunity for career changers to create an optimistic future. Graduate-level-trained social workers focus on leadership and practice to bring on social change. They work with vulnerable people, groups and communities to help them live better lives and accomplish this through assessment, treatment and advocacy best practices.

Cleveland State University's Online MSW Program

Cleveland State University's online MSW program is uniquely designed for those with a bachelor's degree in any field who want to transition their career to social work. It offers 100% online didactic coursework with required field practicum hours that put classroom theory into practice. There are no campus residencies to attend, so students can earn their degrees regardless of where they live.

CSU offers integrated field placement services for its online students. Field placement, or practical learning experience, is an essential component of the curriculum. "We believe in practical learning, an educational strategy that provides real-world opportunities to immerse yourself in your field and apply your growing knowledge," said CSU President Laura Bloomberg, Ph.D. "Practical learning combines civic involvement with academic coursework in a way that benefits you and the community."

Two Specializations and Three Certificates Add Value

Depending on their interests and career goals, students can choose from two specializations within the program. The Advanced Generalist Practice specialization prepares students to develop social work practice and advocacy competencies and the necessary skills to manage and lead human service organizations. The Clinical Social Work specialization develops skills and competency in psychotherapy for the assessment and treatment of individuals, couples, families and groups across diverse populations. Additionally, while enrolled in the MSW program students can take additional courses to earn a certificate in chemical dependency, gerontology or school social work.

CSU's online masters in social work is available part-time or full-time so students can seamlessly balance their professional and personal lives as they further their education. Students from all states except Colorado, New York and Maine can apply to the program.

About the University

Cleveland State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the largest regional accreditor in the U.S. Its MSW program is fully accredited by the Council on Social Work Education. The MSW faculty are well-regarded researchers in the field, including three Fulbright scholars. CSU is nationally recognized by esteemed organizations and partners with more than 250 organizations to provide a well-rounded education.

Visit Cleveland State University's online master degree programs in social work for more information.

