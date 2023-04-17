Frutta Bowls Cracks Open Coconuts for the Taste of a Tropical Staycay

Nation's Fastest-Growing Superfoods Franchise Welcomes Sunny Days with a New Creamy Coconut based LTO and Updated Catering Items

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frutta Bowls, a WOWorks brand and the nation's fastest-growing superfoods franchise, is saying hello to sunny days by adding four new creamy coconut based limited time offerings (LTOs) to their menu. Guests can now build bowls with a refreshing new coconut base for additional tropical flavors.

The new featured menu items are available now and invite guests to a "just add summer" experience with a tropical "staycay" of refreshing coconut. The new LTOs include:

Creamy Coconut Base for Build your Own Bowls: A new coconut base that can be used to build any bowl.

A new coconut base that can be used to build any bowl. Pina Colada Smoothie: Made with coconut milk, pineapple, banana, agave, and coconut base.

Made with coconut milk, pineapple, banana, agave, and coconut base. Beachin' Bowl: Made with the new coconut base and topped with banana, mango, pineapple, kiwi, honey, granola, and coconut flakes.

Made with the new coconut base and topped with banana, mango, pineapple, kiwi, honey, granola, and coconut flakes. Coconut Protein Bites: Available with vanilla or chocolate protein, these hand-rolled bites are made with cinnamon, granola, honey, peanut butter and topped with coconut flakes.

To welcome guests to "Destination Cococation," Frutta Bowls has updated their catering menu for an even better party experience. This new catering menu will help guests celebrate the warm weather with even more options and customization. The new catering menu options include:

Frutta Smoothie Bar: Offer guests a classic selection of our ready-to-serve 16 oz. smoothies. Up to 5 flavors, serves 10

Offer guests a classic selection of our ready-to-serve 16 oz. smoothies. Up to 5 flavors, serves 10 Bowl of Frutta: Add some fresh, juicy color to your table. Guests can fill their plate with strawberries, kiwi, mango, blueberries, apple and pineapple. Serves 10

Add some fresh, juicy color to your table. Guests can fill their plate with strawberries, kiwi, mango, blueberries, apple and pineapple. Serves 10 Frutta Bowls Bar: Guests can build their own Frutta Bowls. Choose a 48 oz. base, granola, up to 4 fruits, and up to 4 toppings. Serves 10

Guests can build their own Frutta Bowls. Choose a 48 oz. base, granola, up to 4 fruits, and up to 4 toppings. Serves 10 Power up Platter: Includes protein bites, strawberries, hard-boiled eggs, pineapple, apple, and your choice of 2 dips. Serves 10

Includes protein bites, strawberries, hard-boiled eggs, pineapple, apple, and your choice of 2 dips. Serves 10 Frutta & Dip Platter: Includes strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, apples, mangos, and your choice of 2 dips. Serves 10

Includes strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, apples, mangos, and your choice of 2 dips. Serves 10 Protein Bite Platter: Available in chocolate or vanilla, and plant or whey protein. Option to have with or without coconut flakes. Small serves 15, large serves 30

Available in chocolate or vanilla, and plant or whey protein. Option to have with or without coconut flakes. Small serves 15, large serves 30 Toast & Toppings Platter: Our toast points are served with strawberries, apple, roasted red peppers, and hard-boiled eggs. Includes your choice of 4 toppings and 2 dips. Serves 10

"We are excited to launch our new LTOs and catering options to help our guests celebrate the warm weather and sunny days ahead," said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, and Zoup! Eatery. "It's important to us to provide meals that help support our guests' lifestyles, and unique dietary needs, and we are sure they'll love these new refreshing coconut additions to the menu."

Frutta Bowls goes beyond providing flavorful snacks and meals – it provides guests with nutritious and healthy ingredients intended to fuel the mind and body, so guests leave feeling reenergized to accomplish their goals for the day. Packed with vitamin-rich ingredients and superfoods like acai, pitaya, kale and a multitude of grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, the menu of customizable bowls, smoothies, toasts, and protein bites also help boost your immunity levels and provide necessary nutrients.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Frutta Bowls restaurants offer online ordering, catering and delivery through the Frutta Bowls website or their rewards program as well as third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash. Guests can join the Frutta Bowls Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to 39 locations across 16 states. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh The Simple Greek and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frutta-bowls-cracks-open-coconuts-for-the-taste-of-a-tropical-staycay-301799174.html

SOURCE Frutta Bowls