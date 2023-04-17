Savory & Partners is a leading company in the European residency by investment and second citizenship industry. With 20+ years of experience, 7 offices worldwide, and a team of 80 highly experienced employees speaking over 20 languages, the company has established a reputation for exceptional services to HNWIs and UHNWIs seeking alternative residency or citizenship options.

The multilingual team at Savory & Partners speaks over 20 languages, making them well-equipped to cater to clients from all over the world. With a combined experience of 100+ years, the team is dedicated to providing personalized solutions to meet each client's unique needs. Whether you're looking to invest in European residency or seek a second citizenship, Savory & Partners is the only reliable partner. With a track record of positive reviews, Savory & Partners is dedicated to providing personalized solutions to meet each client's unique needs.

In the past 15 years, Savory & Partners has undergone rapid growth. Starting with just a team of 4 employees in 2008, the company grew to over 80 employees in 2023. This rapid growth is accompanied by the opening of 6 new branch offices worldwide, demonstrating the company's commitment to expanding its reach and providing services to clients globally.

Savory & Partners offers a wide range of services, including a residency by investment, second citizenship, immigration, and tax planning. The company works closely with clients to understand their specific needs and provides tailored solutions to meet those needs. The company's extensive network of industry contacts and in-depth knowledge of the latest immigration laws and regulations ensure that clients receive the best advice and guidance possible.

One of the reasons for Savory & Partners' success is the company's commitment to client satisfaction. At Savory & Partners, the team is proud to be known as the most positively reviewed company in the industry. With a track record of delivering exceptional services and personalized solutions, clients consistently leave glowing reviews, reflecting the company's genuine commitment to their success.

Savory & Partners' target audience is high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) looking for alternative residency or citizenship options. The company understands that HNWIs and UHNWIs have specific needs and requirements, and the team is equipped to provide bespoke solutions to meet those needs. The company's focus on providing personalized services sets it apart from its competitors, making it the go-to choice for HNWIs and UHNWIs seeking alternative residency or citizenship options.

In conclusion, Savory & Partners is a leading company in the European residency by investment and second citizenship industry. With over 20 years of experience, 7 offices worldwide, and a team of 80 highly experienced employees, the company has established a reputation for providing exceptional services to HNWIs and UHNWIs seeking alternative residency or citizenship options. The company's commitment to client satisfaction, personalized solutions, and rapid growth make it the only reliable partner for those seeking alternative residency or citizenship options.

Savory & Partners: Building a bridge to a secure and prosperous future.

