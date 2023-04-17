Unveiling the tale of Visit Guide that is a trailblazing platform for travelers

Discover the remarkable journey of Visit Guide, a pioneering platform that empowers travelers to book tours and hotels, unearth the best deals, and pursue honest reviews. Read on to explore the evolution of this trailblazing platform and the challenges that spurred its innovative solutions

Visit Guide founded by CEO Shehab Ahmed in 2019 is a cutting-edge platform that enables globetrotters to book tours and hotels and explore the most enticing deals and reviews. Designed with the discerning traveler's needs in mind, Visit Guide is a comprehensive tool that can be utilized before, during, and after your trip. Whether you want to explore current deals or select the best destination, Visit Guide is your go-to guide. Additionally, after your trip, you can reflect on your experience and tour operator by sharing your valuable feedback.

Backed by an array of esteemed partners, Visit Guide is owned by Visit Ventures LTD and boasts over 44 skilled employees operating from three offices across the globe.

The genesis of Visit Guide was a labor of love that started when Visit Ventures first launched. Our initial mission was to create a travel guide that offered practical content and realistic reviews to empower travelers and eliminate the need for extra licenses required to operate a travel agency. In Egypt, we encountered numerous challenges since we were unable to sell travel packages or establish partnerships with suppliers and hotels due to the stringent regulations and licensing requirements set forth by the Ministry of Tourism. Despite our innovative solution, obtaining the necessary licenses was out of the question since the government stopped issuing new ones altogether.

We were faced with two choices: either halt our operations altogether or seek an alternative solution. After weighing the options, we registered our company, Visit Guide, in London, United Kingdom, to be able to work with suppliers using their licenses. In due course, we became an official trademark in the United Kingdom.

Throughout 2020, our team expanded to include 44 dedicated team members, and we developed our booking engine software despite the global pandemic. Unfortunately, the Egyptian hotels were hesitant to work with a new booking engine or a local startup, preferring established companies such as Expedia and Booking.com. Despite this setback, we didn't give up on our mission to help travelers find the best deals and experiences. We signed a partnership with Ostrovok, HotelBeds, AccorHotels, and Expedia EPS, giving us access to their inventory and enabling us to send clients to the same hotels that previously refused to work with us. These hotels now work with us through third-party partners who charge them an extra commission.

Eventually, the hotels realized that Visit Guide was a reputable and reliable platform that could help them tap into a larger audience, and they started working with us directly. Our inventory grew to encompass over 500,000 properties, including hotels and vacation rentals.

In 2021, we signed a partnership with Google Travel after six months of intense negotiations. We had to convince them that our young startup deserved to join the likes of Booking.com and Expedia.com. Despite the challenges, our team's hard work, and dedication paid off, and we earned the support of many individuals who believed in us.

We are immensely grateful to our partners and supporters without whom we would not have been able to come this far. At Visit Guide, we pride ourselves on offering innovative solutions to empower travelers and help them find the best deals, experiences, and accommodations. With our commitment to excellence, we are confident that we will continue to grow and serve our customers better in the years to come.

