Kiswe partners with Smosh to power "Sleepover Live" and "Everything's Getting Worse" interactive virtual events

Kiswe, the fan first streaming company, today announced a partnership with Smosh, one of the most storied and leading comedy brands on the internet that produces hilarious sketches, improv and unscripted videos across multiple platforms, to stream several new shows.

After collaborating on multiple successful shows in 2022, the Smosh team has again partnered with Kiswe to bring interactive, virtual Smosh events to fans worldwide throughout 2023. Kiswe continues to help creators fully monetize their content, create net new revenue streams, and grow their audience bases to reach new fans around the world while remaining true to their core audiences. To this end, Kiswe helped Smosh expand their existing website to include a premium content destination allowing fans to purchase merchandise, tickets, and enjoy all premium live and VOD content in a single place. As of today, fans are now able to purchase both the "Everything's Getting Worse" VOD and also the recently announced "Sleepover Live" event, with future Smosh content to roll out over the next year.

Smosh's "Sleepover Live" will be a 2-hour non-stop party packed with pillow fights, musical improv, and sleepover-themed versions of fan favorite Smosh shows, preceded by a free pre-sleepover stream and followed by a 30-minute VIP after-show, where the cast will answer questions from the audience and more. The show will be live streamed on May 17, 2023 and available on demand after.

Fans can also tune into an on-demand showing of Smosh's Tommy Bowe and comedian Alex Blair's first-ever fan event, Smosh Presents: Everything's Getting Worse. The hour-long dystopian character showcase also features a fan Q&A session.

"Smosh is such a beloved and creative brand," said Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. "We're thrilled to partner with them to continue to bring their hilarious shows to loyal fans and help them connect with new audiences around the world."

Fans can purchase tickets and merchandise and find more information about all upcoming shows at live.smosh.com.

"After a successful partnership with Kiswe in 2022, we are excited to continue bringing live streaming comedy events to Smosh fans around the world." says Daniel Tibbets, CEO of Smosh. "Smosh Presents" was created as a way to work with creative talent and give them a global streaming platform through Kiswe's new Premium Content Destination model so that their work can be seen by fans around the world alongside other premium Smosh events."

About Smosh:

Smosh is one of the most storied and leading comedy brands on the internet that produces hilarious sketch, improv and unscripted videos across multiple platforms. With a network of YouTube channels, including Smosh, Smosh Pit, Smosh Games and El Smosh, boasting over 46 million subscribers and social channels with more than 30 million followers, Smosh has evolved into one of the largest creator-owned and creator-led studios. At its core, Smosh is a group of tight-knit comedians from all walks of life and comedic backgrounds who love to make each other - and their incredible fanbase - laugh every single day.

About Kiswe:

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that helps partners fully monetize their content. Trusted by the world's biggest entertainment and sports brands, Kiswe allows customers to seamlessly customize content for specific audiences, distribute content live or on-demand to their audience with branded ticketing and event websites, and create interactive direct to fan experiences.

