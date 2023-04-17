Repair of the Cathedral de Petrópolis with Penetron Technology Rejuvenates a Historic Brazilian Landmark

The festive reopening of the Catedral de São Pedro de Alcântara in Petrópolis, Brazil, in December 2022 followed many months of careful cleaning and repair of the building's exterior. The Penetron System was specified to provide durable protection for the concrete structure against the elements for many decades to come.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The festive reopening of the Catedral de São Pedro de Alcântara in Petrópolis, Brazil, in December 2022 followed many months of careful cleaning and repair of the building's exterior. The Penetron System was specified to provide durable protection for the concrete structure against the elements for many decades to come.

Located in southeastern Brazil, about 68 km (42 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro, Petrópolis has around 300,000 inhabitants and is the largest city in the Fluminense Mountain region. Also known as the Imperial City, it was the summer residence of the Brazilian Emperors and aristocrats during the 19th century. The town's name ("city of Peter") honors Pedro II, the last Emperor of Brazil, who is entombed at the Cathedral of Saint Peter of Alcantara (Catedral de São Pedro de Alcântara).

Inspired by the gothic architecture of the great French churches, the neo-gothic Cathedral of Petrópolis has a main facade of multiple archivolts in the form of pointed arches. Construction of the building began in 1884 and was completed in 1925. The church's tall spire (70 m / 239 ft), which dominates the city, was built in the 1960s and contains a carillon of five bronze bells cast in Passau, Germany, weighing nine tons.

"After decades of exposure, all the exterior surfaces of the cathedral needed to be thoroughly cleaned and repaired," noted Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "When concrete is not properly maintained, it can lead to deterioration and a number of further issues."

Depending on the local climate and building type, concrete structures are constantly exposed to a wide range of conditions – from normal atmospheric carbonation to the aggressive influences of polluted urban and industrial environments. Additionally, liquid and/or gaseous chemicals, along with other influences, can damage or attack the concrete and embedded steel reinforcement. The Penetron System repairs and strengthens existing concrete structures damaged by spalls, cracks, and honeycombing to prevent corrosion.

PENECRETE MORTAR was used as a grout to fill all visible cracks in the Cathedral of Petrópolis' façade. PENEGUARD, a copolymer that enhances concrete surfaces, was then applied to the entire façade surfaces as a final treatment for a high gloss aesthetic finish.

"Repairing and renovating historical concrete structures in a moist tropical climate is always a challenge, and this project was no exception," says Cláudio Neves Ourives. "Fortunately, the Penetron System is easy to use and unaffected by local climatic conditions. Once applied, it becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix and provides permanent protection against moisture and pollutants – an ideal solution for Petrópolis!"

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, Crdept@penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group