CalCog Revitalizes Brand with Focus on Clinical Supply Services

CalCog unveils new brand identity focusing on clinical packaging, labeling, storage, distribution, and clinical trial supply sourcing for small to medium pharma and biotech.

Bastrop, TX - Caligor Opco, LLC (“CalCog”), a global leader in clinical supply services, is excited to announce a new brand identity that reflects its commitment to increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the clinical trial supply chain.

The new brand identity includes a redesigned logo, modernized website, and new messaging to emphasize its core service offering: clinical supply services.

"Our new brand identity is a result of a yearlong process to refocus the company. We have rebranded to convey CalCog’s rich heritage and future direction more clearly," said Kerry Myers, CalCog’s Chief Business Officer. "The new brand symbolizes the partnerships we build and the connections we create with our clients and partners. We use all the elements in our brand identity to tell our story and demonstrate the support we can provide. With our focus on clinical supply services, we continue to be an experienced and trusted clinical supply services partner to small- and medium-sized sponsors, CROs, and academic institutions."

In addition to updating the branding, CalCog has made significant investments and changes in its operational model over the past year to improve its level of service, quality, and competitiveness in the market. The company is confident these changes will help position CalCog for future growth.

“We have spent the past year restructuring to enable us to operate more efficiently and effectively,” said Matt Osburn, CalCog’s Chief Financial Officer. “One of our new brand anchors is Responsiveness, and we needed to adapt our structure to ensure we remain agile and responsive to the needs of our clients.”

“Our CalCog colleagues are the foundation for our future success,” added MaryNic Foster, CalCog’s Chief People Officer. “We continue to engage our people through internal promotions and career development, while bringing on high caliber talent to enhance our teams and improve the service we provide to our clients.”

The new brand identity is now live on CalCog’s website and will be rolled out across all external-facing documents, marketing materials, and physical locations in the coming weeks.

About CalCog

CalCog is a global leader in clinical supply services, providing clinical packaging and labeling services, kit and label design services, global warehousing and distribution, comparator and commercial drug sourcing, and expanded access program management services for more than 27 years. With the infrastructure, expertise, and quality management systems of a large clinical supply company and the flexible production schedules and client responsiveness of a small company, CalCog is a key resource for small- and medium-sized pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, contract research organizations, and academic institutions.

For more information about CalCog and its comprehensive service offering, please visit calcog.com.

