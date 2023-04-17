Monday, April 17

State cementing its status as haven for abortion seekers, providers

In the coming weeks, Washington will cement its status as a haven for those seeking abortions and those performing them with new laws to expand patient access and bolster provider protections. The state is eliminating co-pays and deductible requirements for abortion, fortifying regulations to prevent release of private health data and blocking other states from disciplining doctors and nurses who provide reproductive health services and gender affirming care in line with Washington law. And, finally, the state is set to distribute the abortion pill mifepristone, the most common method of terminating pregnancy in Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the purchase last month of 30,000 doses, considered enough to cover demand for three years. Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island shared, “I don’t know of any other state that is acting as swiftly, creatively and aggressively to protect reproductive rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision.” Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Allen G. Breed)

WA lawmakers consider tax increases as session nears end

A state House panel voted Friday to raise an existing tax on sales of multimillion-dollar properties. The vote in the House Finance Committee to raise the state’s real estate excise tax on higher-end property sales was a sign that majority Democrats are weighing tax increases to boost spending on low-income housing to address the state’s homelessness crisis. Lawmakers are also considering a proposal to raise the decades-old 1% cap on the growth of property tax collections, which local government leaders have long criticized for constraining spending on public services. “In this moment, we have a very serious crisis with housing,” said Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, the Finance Committee chair. “And I believe this is a tool that we can use as a state to address it.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Propuesta de ley de Saldaña que garantiza servicios de interpretación de alta calidad es firmada como ley

El gobernador Jay Inslee firmo una propuesta de ley que requiere un proceso de examen y certificación para las personas que brindan acceso lingüístico a los servicios estatales. La propuesta de ley 5304, patrocinada por la Senadora Rebecca Saldaña (D-Seattle), es un paso importante para proveer servicios de interpretación de alta calidad para personas con dominio limitado del inglés, particularmente en entornos médicos. Varias agencias estatales utilizan intérpretes certificados por DSHS, incluida la Autoridad de Atención Médica para clientes de Medicaid, el Departamento de Labor e Industrias y el Departamento de Niños, Jóvenes y Familias. Continue reading at La Raza del Noroeste.

