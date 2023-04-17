Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market: Opportunity Analysis | American International Group Inc, Allianz Group| 2022

Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2022

Asia-pacific Travel Insurance Market is estimated to reach $9,875 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-pacific Travel Insurance Market is estimated to reach $9,875 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Travel insurance provides security and protection to travelers while traveling domestically or internationally, whether on a business trip or holiday. It is considered as an essential to undertake a carefree trip. This type of insurance not only provides basic coverage such as health insurance and transportation in the event of repatriation, but also a protective cover against missing checked-in luggage, trip cancellation, and other probable casualties.

Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-

The global Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).

The expert specialists at Allied Market Research keep in-depth analyses of the market environment and accurately predict the necessary driving and restraining factors. The stakeholders can build their business plans on these factors.

Key Points from the Report-

• Top players operating in the Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market

• Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities

• Regulations and development inclinations

• Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies

• Venture Entrepreneurs

Key Benefits

A comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the Asia-Pacific travel insurance market is provided.

The report elucidates on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis is provided from 2014 to 2022, with 2015 as the base year and forecast from 2016 to 2022.

Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

A quantitative analysis of the current scenario and the forecast period highlights the financial competency of the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market with respect to distribution channel, insurance cover, end user, and country.

Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

Others

By Insurance Cover

Single trip travel insurance

annual multi-trip travel insurance

long-stay travel insurance

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Backpackers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Fully Independent Travelers

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

Key Market Players American International Group Inc, Allianz Group, Ace Insurance Company Limited, Munich Reinsurance Company, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd, Dongbu Group, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc

