FY 2024 Marine Fisheries license sales/renewal period begins today

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries began renewing commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits today.

The Division has mailed renewal packets to current license and permit holders that include an application and a self-addressed, postage paid envelope. Renewals may be completed by mail, drop-box, or in person by appointment.

Drop boxes and appointments are available at the following Division locations:

DMF Headquarters

3441 Arendell St.

Morehead City

Phone: 252-726-7021 or

800-682-2632

Manteo Field Office

1021 Driftwood Dr.

Manteo

Phone 252-473-5734 or

800-405-7774

Pamlico District Office

943 Washington Square Mall, Highway 17

Washington

Phone: 252-946-6481 or 800-338-7804

Southern District Office

127 Cardinal Drive Extension

Wilmington

Phone: 910-796-7215 or 800-248-4536



Those who have questions or wish to make an appointment should call their local license office at the number listed above or email License@ncdenr.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The license office in Elizabeth City is permanently closed and cannot accept renewal applications.

2023 commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30. The 2024 licenses and permits will become effective on July 1.

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses expire based on the date of purchase. Recreational fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed online at www.ncwildlife.org, by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours, or at many outdoor shops (find a license agent in your area).