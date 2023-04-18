17 Asset Management and State of Place Announce a Strategic Partnership

17AM & SoP - Logos Image of a city block that has been analyzed with State of Place AI technology.

Together, 17 Asset Management and State of Place combine the power of capital markets and AI to foster more just, thriving places around the globe.

Their predictive analytics can help our clients - including investors - identify infrastructure investments that would optimize financial returns and quality of life and community resiliency.” — Heather McGee, COO of 17 Asset Management