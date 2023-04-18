17 Asset Management and State of Place Announce a Strategic Partnership

Image of a city block that has been analyzed with State of Place AI technology.
Together, 17 Asset Management and State of Place combine the power of capital markets and AI to foster more just, thriving places around the globe.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership Announcement:
17 Asset Management (17AM) and State of Place are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that will combine the power of capital markets and AI to foster more just, thriving places around the globe. This partnership leverages 17AM’s ability to design financial models that capitalize on wealth-building investment opportunities, while delivering sustainable impact. Meanwhile, State of Place’s powerful, AI-driven, evidence-based platform identifies the built environment investments that will equitably deliver the most community impact - economically, socially, health-wise, and environmentally. Both companies are committed to working with and for communities, using design-thinking, co-creation approaches. They will bring that shared ethos and expertise to not only address the pressing challenges brought on by climate change, global inequality, and public health disparities, but also spur investment opportunities that generate financial returns, deliver social impact, and promote spatial justice.
John Morris, CEO of 17AM believes “no other tool on the market can gather and analyze the data needed to identify a community’s built environment assets and needs - down to whether a specific street has benches, sidewalks, or trees.” But State of Place doesn’t just stop at diagnostics” adds Heather McGee, COO of 17AM. “Their predictive analytics can help our clients - including investors - identify infrastructure investments that would optimize financial returns and quality of life and community resiliency.” She adds that “their Sim-City-like scenario tool allows stakeholders to test how different investments would impact real-life outcomes - like reducing car crashes or decreasing asthma rates or boosting tax revenues - and immediately calculate their return on investment.”
"We are thrilled to partner with 17AM," said Dr. Mariela Alfonzo, Founder and CEO of State of Place. “They know capital - they know what motivates it - they know how to package it. Together, we can leverage our data and predictive analytics to drive that much-needed capital into historically divested communities. For years, we have helped citymakers quantify the value of proposed urban design changes to get community buy-in, justify approvals, and vie for funding. Now, together with 17AM, we can accelerate the deployment of capital towards critical infrastructure projects that will have a meaningful impact on people's lives, while also working to mitigate displacement risks that can come with redevelopment efforts.”
Together, 17AM and State of Place will translate the complex, place-based factors that impact communities - economics, the social determinants of health, environmental factors, the built environment, demographics, and more - into clear investment opportunities that optimize financial returns, societal impact, and equity. Specifically, our combined expertise and technology makes us uniquely suited to help the following:
- Municipal bond asset managers and issuers
- Large foundations and CDFIs
- Real estate developers, property investors and REITs
- Institutional investors and private equity
- Anchor Institutions, community organizations, and family offices
- Corporations
- Citymakers
We look forward to helping them address challenges tied to equitably delivering livable, sustainable places while driving value, including:
- Designing, attracting, and deploying capital toward walkable, livable, equitable and sustainable real estate and community development
- Building anti-displacement financing mechanisms
- Guiding sustainable, community-scale infrastructure investment strategies
- Informing asset management and repositioning of real estate portfolios that mitigate climate change and other societal risks
- Unlocking wealth-building potential of real estate for historically marginalized communities
- Facilitating aging in place, online learning, and the circular economy
- Enabling equitable, community-led co-creation and investment practices
17AM and State of Place will launch their first place-based initiative in Los Angeles, one of the world's largest metropolitan areas, that especially stands to benefit from the social, environmental, health, economic, and equity value that this strategic partnership is designed to help drive. To learn more about our partnership, our capacites, and/or our LA initiative, please contact: Heather at hmcgee@17assetmanagement.com or Mariela at mariela@stateofplace.co.
