EGR USA Debuts the Ultimate Overlanding Jeep Gladiator at Overland Expo 2023

We are excited to showcase how EGR’s precision engineered products are the ideal selection for overlanding from the perspective of fit, form and function.”ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, manufacturer of the ultimate EGR RollTrac™ bed cover, now has built the ultimate overlanding Jeep Gladiator for debut at Overland Expo 2023.
— Mike Timmons, EGR USA N.A. Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Overland Expo’s four events are billed as the premier overlanding event series in the world bringing together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of overlanders from around the world for specialized classes, parties, camping, and overlanding adventure trips in a festival-like atmosphere. EGR USA and the new Ultimate Jeep Gladiator will be at all four Overland Expo events – Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, AZ (May 19-21), Overland Expo PNW, Redmond, OR (July 7-9), Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, CO (August 25-27) and Overland Expo East in Arrington, VA (October 6-8).
The Ultimate Overlanding Jeep Gladiator is a 2021 Hydro Blue Gladiator JT that features EGR’s electric retractable EGR RollTrac bed cover, EGR Superguard hood guard with a dark smoke finish, EGR in-channel window visors in a black matte finish, a LEITNER forged Active Cargo System (ACS) rack, LEITNER HydroPod portable shower kit, MaxTrax MKII recovery boards, TACTIK® Stubby front bumper with hoop, TACTIK T10 high performance winch, Carnivore front bumper from Quadratec, 2.5/3.5 Rubicon Express lift kit, satin black Lynx wheels and 35” NITTO Trail Grappler tires from Quadratec and Rock Slide Engineering 4-door step slider.
The EGR RollTrac was originally built for the Jeep Gladiator in the US and has been tested and proven to handle all climate and weather conditions from harsh desert, tropical rainfall, beach driving with exposure to sun and sand to extreme cold and snow. Designed with a best-in-class water management system, the cover’s interlocking UV protected aluminum slat surface prevents water from penetrating into the bed so expensive gear stays dry. All water is funneled under the vehicle. A cleverly engineered compact canister shaped in a concave design allows for maximum bed space use and keeps water from entering the bed. The electric bed cover integrates with the vehicle’s remote central locking for maximum security to ensure gear is protected.
Manufactured to be tough and stylish, this highly functional cover features a universal T-Rail for the addition of an EGR sports bar or other aftermarket accessories as demonstrated with this build. The convenience in opening and closing the EGR RollTrac cannot be beat. Just push a button located at either end of the cover to open and close making it handy and easy for a person of any age, strength, or skill level.
Mike Timmons, EGR North American Aftermarket Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says, “This is our first year for EGR USA to participate in all four Overland Expo events, and what better way to show the versatility and style of our electric bed cover and accessories than to build the ultimate Overlanding Jeep Gladiator. We are excited to showcase how EGR’s precision engineered products are the ideal selection for overlanding from the perspective of fit, form and function. The RollTrac has features unlike any other cover on the market and the best way to showcase its versatility, strength and innovative design was to build the ultimate overlanding Gladiator truck so it could be viewed up close and personal. This truck is outfitted to handle any terrain yet still can be a daily driver.”
For more information about EGR USA call 800.757.7075 or visit egrusa.com. To learn more about the EGR RollTrac designed for the Jeep Gladiator watch this video.
