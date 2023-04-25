Coach and Mentor Rich Longabaugh Releases His Book 'Oh, BLEEP! I Lost My Job / An Insider’s Guide to Job Search'

Job loss is a painful, traumatic, frustrating, depressing, bewildering gut-punch. A new book doesn’t gloss over what it takes to rejoin the workforce.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no doubt about it. Job loss, whatever the specific and personal circumstances, is traumatic.

It is also a valuable opportunity to get expert, blunt and inspiring advice from executive coach and mentor, Rich Longabaugh and his just released book Oh, BLEEP! I Lost My Job / An Insider’s Guide to Job Search.

Job loss means more than missing a couple of paychecks. The emotional and psychological impacts can be a real gut-punch.

The book is a parallel and consistent specialty for Rich Longabaugh. He is an Interim Executive, a Board Member, a Coach, a Harvard grad, and a business Talent Advisor who’s day job is being a respected and much in-demand Sandhill Consulting Group professional, helping CEOs and business owners make better decisions.

And now, a new author!

“This book is intended to help the job seeker get through the grieving, recovery, and the heavy lifting necessary to find new employment,” he explains. “Job loss is painful, traumatic, frustrating, depressing, bewildering, and a whole lot more.

“I suggest the approaches may be blunt, perhaps even controversial, unconventional, and not long on sympathy. Because nice and easy will not work,” he adds. “Oh, BLEEP! I Lost My Job / An Insider’s Guide to Job Search does not gloss over what it’s going to take to rejoin the workforce.”

He emphasizes that the job search is also not a solitary journey, and shares insider techniques from hundreds of focused job seekers who have successfully resumed abruptly interrupted careers.

As for employers, Longabaugh suggests, “If your company is going through staff reductions, either for an individual or group, you should consider offering outplacement to the departed employees,” and adds, “For Sandhill clients, I am able to offer Outplacement Services for one, or a group of employees, who are let go as a result of a staff realignment."

The early feedback is rave reviews. Oh, BLEEP! I Lost My Job / An Insider’s Guide to Job Search helps job seekers deal with the hidden impact of unemployment, and equips them with proven search and interview tools.

For more information, please visit sandhillconsultinggroup.com/capabilities/talent-organization and www.sandhillconsultinggroup.com/blog

About Sandhill Consulting Group

Sandhill is successful at managing and growing middle-market businesses. From implementing a system of management for today’s workforce to preparing your company for the future, we are here to help.

