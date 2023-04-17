New Virtual CPR Training Courses Available in McKinney, TX
Empowering Nurses with Virtual BLS and CPR Training Courses - CPR Training Nurse in McKinney, TXMCKINNEY, TX, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenny Ashley, the founder of CPR Training Nurse, is proud to announce the availability of their new virtual CPR training courses. With an emphasis on the importance of Basic Life Support (BLS) classes for nurses entering the field, these courses are designed to provide nurses with the skills and knowledge they need to save lives.
“As a certified CPR instructor with years of experience, I understand the critical role that nurses play in emergency situations,” said Jenny Ashley. “Our virtual CPR training courses are designed to provide nurses with the skills and knowledge they need to save lives. We are committed to providing the highest quality training and education to ensure that nurses are prepared to handle any situation.”
The virtual CPR training courses are available to nurses of all levels, from beginner to advanced. The courses include lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on practice with manikins. The courses are designed to be interactive and engaging, and are taught by experienced instructors.
“We are committed to providing the highest quality training and education to ensure that nurses are prepared to handle any situation,” said Ashley. “We believe that our virtual CPR training courses are the best way to ensure that nurses are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to save lives.”
Jenny Ashley and CPR Training Nurse are dedicated to providing the highest quality training and education to nurses. With their new virtual CPR training courses, they are helping to ensure that nurses are prepared to handle any situation.
Jenny Ashley
CPR Training Nurse
+1 972-885-9277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
What if My Card has EXPIRED!