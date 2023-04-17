Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 20.2% by 2032 | Fact.MR Analysis

Fact.MR's latest report on the Sacroiliac joint fusion market offers a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sacroiliac joint fusion market is expected to be worth US$ 620 million in 2022 and US$ 3,900 million by 2032. During the projected period of 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2%.



The market's expansion can be linked to the healthcare sector's rapid technological development and the increased need for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Sacroiliac joint fusion is one of the newest and best procedures to provide relief for sacroiliac pain, and it is routinely performed by orthopedic surgeons at Yale Medicine.

Sacroiliac joint fusion (SIJF) has grown rapidly in popularity in association with the advent of minimally-invasive surgical techniques. This has led to an explosion of new medical devices used for SIJF. The increasing cases of road accidents resulting in joint displacement are touted to kindle the demand for MIS sacroiliac joint fusion treatment. The sacroiliac joint has been reflected as a source of chronic low back pain in nearly 15 to 30% of patients.

According to Fact.MR, North America will account for 42% of sales in 2022 and beyond. The region's high share is due to the presence of key companies, modern healthcare infrastructure, and expanding reimbursement coverage. Also, a surge in joint pain is broadening growth potential.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the annual prevalence of low back pain among individuals in the United States ranges from 15% to 45%. Significant efforts have been made to better understand the many aetiologies of back pain in response to this disease load and in the hope of improving results. The SI joint, in particular, has recently received increased attention as a pain generator, with estimates of low back pain related to the SI joint ranging from 15% to 30%.

Key Takeaways:

By 2022, sacroiliac joint fusion market to be valued at US$ 620 Mn

Around 42% of global sacroiliac joint fusion market revenue to be contributed by North America

Asia Pacific to experience lucrative growth, registering a 17% value CAGR until 2032

By indication, degenerative sacroiliitis to accumulate 39% revenue share in 2022

Sacroiliac joint fusion surgeries to account for 40% revenue in 2022 and beyond

More than half of all sacroiliac joint fusion procedures to occur across hospitals

Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to be the key factor driving the market during the forecast period. Further, the improving diagnostic capabilities for sacroiliac joint disorders and the adoption of new technologies are likely to offer better SI joint fusion systems.

In addition, the increasing geriatric population in developed countries like the US and the growing incidences of chronic diseases are anticipated to make a significant contribution in boosting the market. As per the 2019 data of the U.S Census Bureau, out of 328 million U.S population, about 75 million were 60 years and above.

Key Restraints:

Lack of awareness in the emerging regions and the high cost of the method is projected to restrain the sacroiliac fusion implants market throughout the forecast period.



Report Attributes Details Estimated Base Year Market Value (2021) US$ 540 Mn Anticipated Market Value in 2022 US$ 620 Mn Expected Forecast Market Value in 2032 US$ 3,900 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 20.2% CAGR Market Share of North America 42% No of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 72 Tables No. of Figures 148 Figures

Competitive Landscape:

The various leading players in the Sacroiliac joint fusion market focus on offering various marketing strategies adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

In September 2021, PainTEQ was granted 3 patents in the U.S. for its drill-less method of stabilizing an SI joint, abrading device used in the procedure, and allograft implant respectively. All three offerings are used in the company's minimally invasive LinQ procedure for SI joint dysfunction, thus solidifying PainTEQ's position in the market.

In June 2020, Orthofix Medical Inc. launched FIREBIRD SI Fusion System through a limited market release in the U.S. The system uses a 3D-printed titanium bone screw that is implanted through a minimally invasive surgery for treating SI joint dysfunction.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

SI-BONE Inc.

PainTEQ

CornerLoc

SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH

Globus Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Life Spine Inc.

Camber Spine Technologies LLC

CoreLink Surgical

Xtant Medical

Surgalign Spine Technologies Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Key Segments Covered in the Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Report

By Indication : Joint Fusion for Degenerative Sacroiliitis Joint Fusion for Sacral Disruption Sacroiliac Joint Fusion for Trauma

By Treatment Type : Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery Surgery Type Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery Open Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery Approach Dorsal Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Anterior Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Product Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Implants Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Accessories Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Injections Diagnosis Treatment RF Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Ablation

By End User : Sacroiliac Joint Fusion in Hospitals Sacroiliac Joint Fusion in Ambulatory Surgical Centers Sacroiliac Joint Fusion for Other End Users (Specialty Centers and Research & Academic Institutes)





