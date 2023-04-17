Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 20.2% by 2032 | Fact.MR Analysis

There were 2,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,534 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Rockville, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sacroiliac joint fusion market is expected to be worth US$ 620 million in 2022 and US$ 3,900 million by 2032. During the projected period of 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2%.
The market's expansion can be linked to the healthcare sector's rapid technological development and the increased need for minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Sacroiliac joint fusion is one of the newest and best procedures to provide relief for sacroiliac pain, and it is routinely performed by orthopedic surgeons at Yale Medicine.
Sacroiliac joint fusion (SIJF) has grown rapidly in popularity in association with the advent of minimally-invasive surgical techniques. This has led to an explosion of new medical devices used for SIJF. The increasing cases of road accidents resulting in joint displacement are touted to kindle the demand for MIS sacroiliac joint fusion treatment. The sacroiliac joint has been reflected as a source of chronic low back pain in nearly 15 to 30% of patients.
According to Fact.MR, North America will account for 42% of sales in 2022 and beyond. The region's high share is due to the presence of key companies, modern healthcare infrastructure, and expanding reimbursement coverage. Also, a surge in joint pain is broadening growth potential.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the annual prevalence of low back pain among individuals in the United States ranges from 15% to 45%. Significant efforts have been made to better understand the many aetiologies of back pain in response to this disease load and in the hope of improving results. The SI joint, in particular, has recently received increased attention as a pain generator, with estimates of low back pain related to the SI joint ranging from 15% to 30%.
Key Takeaways:
Growth Drivers
Key Restraints:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Estimated Base Year Market Value (2021)
|US$ 540 Mn
|Anticipated Market Value in 2022
|US$ 620 Mn
|Expected Forecast Market Value in 2032
|US$ 3,900 Mn
|Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|20.2% CAGR
|Market Share of North America
|42%
|No of Pages
|170 Pages
|No. of Tables
|72 Tables
|No. of Figures
|148 Figures
Competitive Landscape:
The various leading players in the Sacroiliac joint fusion market focus on offering various marketing strategies adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.
Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR
Key Segments Covered in the Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Report
