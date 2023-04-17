There were 2,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,545 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 80+ Leading Players Wheeling the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Landscape
Crohn’s disease’s prevalence has been rising over the past few years, prompting the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Crohn’s disease and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat Crohn’s disease to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Janssen, RedHill Biopharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, and several others.
DelveInsight’s 'Crohn's Disease Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Crohn's disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Crohn's disease pipeline domain.
Key Takeaways from the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report
The Crohn's disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Crohn's disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Crohn's disease clinical trial landscape.
Crohn's Disease Overview
Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract in which inflammation extends from the mucosa to the serosa of the intestinal wall. It is a relapsing disease with remissions. Crohn's disease may affect only a small portion of the gastrointestinal tract at first, but it has the potential to spread widely. The digestive tract inflammation is followed by abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition. Crohn's disease can be painful and debilitating in people, sometimes leading to life-threatening complications. The inflammation caused by the intestine can be avoided between the patches of the diseased intestines. The signs and Crohn's disease symptoms observed in patients vary and can change over time.
A complete assessment based on clinical history, physical examination, and complementary diagnostic tests, such as assays for serological and fecal biomarkers, cross-sectional and endoscopic imaging, and histological evaluation of biopsy specimens, is required for the diagnosis of Crohn's disease. No single test can confirm a Crohn's disease diagnosis, and Crohn's disease symptoms are frequently confused with those of other conditions, such as bacterial infection.
The current Crohn's disease treatment stratifies the therapeutic agents based on the severity of the disease, with the ultimate goal of maintaining clinical remission. In patients, the treatment strategy frequently begins with a less effective, potentially less toxic treatment strategy, such as aminosalicylates (sulfasalazine), antibiotics, or corticosteroids (budesonide), with escalation to the highly effective but potentially more toxic treatment strategies, such as prednisone, immunomodulators (azathioprine, mercaptopurine, methotrexate), and biological therapy (infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab, vedolizumab, natalizumab, ustekinumab), in patients who failed each line of therapy.
A snapshot of the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Guselkumab
|Janssen
|Phase III
|Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|RHB-104
|RedHill Biopharma
|Phase III
|Adenosine triphosphatase inhibitors; P-glycoprotein inhibitors; Phospholipase A2 inhibitors; Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors
|Oral
|Filgotinib
|Galapagos/Gilead Sciences
|Phase III
|Janus kinase 1 inhibitors
|Oral
|Mirikizumab
|Eli Lilly and Company
|Phase III
|Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors
|Intravenous/ Subcutaneous
|Ozanimod
|Celgene Corporation
|Phase III
|Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators
|Oral
|Brazikumab
|AstraZeneca
|Phase III
|Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|Etrolizumab
|Roche
|Phase III
|Alpha4beta7 integrin antagonist
|Subcutaneous
Crohn's Disease Therapeutics Assessment
The Crohn's disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Crohn's disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.
Scope of the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report
Table of Contents
|1.
|Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Crohn's Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Crohn's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Crohn's Disease Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Crohn's Disease Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
