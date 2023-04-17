AssetMark Honors Financial Advisors with Community Inspiration Award

AssetMark donates $60,000 in support of six financial advisors’ outstanding commitment to local charities

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc. (NYSE: AMK), a leading wealth management platform for financial advisors, announced the recipients of its Community Inspiration Award at the firm's premier Gold Forum conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The annual Community Inspiration Award honors advisors who are making a significant impact in their communities through dedicated service, by awarding $10,000 to each advisor’s charitable organization of choice. As we celebrate National Volunteer Month this award highlights the importance of giving back to our communities through volunteerism and service.



This year’s honored advisors and their respective charitable organizations that will receive the donations are:

“We are excited to honor the incredible passion and commitment of these financial advisors who go above and beyond to create a positive impact in our world," said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. "Their dedication to their communities is inspiring and we are proud to be part of an industry so committed to giving back.”

Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior executives at AssetMark. Nominees were evaluated on their ability to inspire, lead, and motivate others, in addition to the time and effort they dedicated to their local charity. All nonprofit recipients are qualified 501(c)(3) organizations.

