Medical Composites Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Materials and Applications and Market Potential

Medical Composites Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical composites market size is expected to reach USD 996.8 Million at a revenue CAGR of 9.9% in 2021, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of medical composites can be attributed to increasing demand for composites in prosthetics. Fiber-reinforced polymer plastic (FRP) composites find widespread use in the medical industry owing to their lightweight, biocompatible, and high-stiffness properties. Medical composites are deployed to manufacture external human body components like prosthetic limbs due to their high fatigue resistance and offering of manufacturing flexibility benefits. Also, the demand for medical composites is increasing due to the chemically inert nature of products like carbon-fiber composites and non-requirement for removing a resorbable composite prosthesis through surgeries, as in the case of metals.

Medical composites are a type of composite material that is widely used in the medical industry for various applications such as implants, orthopedic devices, dental fillings, and surgical instruments. These composites are made up of two or more materials with different physical or chemical properties that are combined to create a new material with improved properties.

Increasing advancements in technology in the medical sector and growing investment in novel methods, including Rapid Manufacturing (RM) and Rapid Prototyping (RP) are significantly fueling market revenue growth. Fast production of functional parts used in prototype reconstruction substantially impacts innovation speed in the medical sector. Using rapid prototyping, prostheses component sample is created through Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and then these parts are produced using rapid manufacturing in a short interval without deploying any tools from an extensive range of materials, including composites. Growing use of such advanced technologies is expected to increase demand for medical composites.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

The ceramic fiber composites segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Carbon fiber composites are used as implant materials for bone and cartilage to facilitate the biological restoration of damaged tissues. This sort of substance encourages creation of new cells between individual fibers, hence facilitating proper repair. In addition, these materials are safer as implant materials due to their low tissue adherence and biological inertness. Compared to metals, carbon-fiber-reinforced PEEK implants have a lower elasticity modulus that is comparable to that of bone and superior fatigue strength.

The diagnostic segment revenue is expected to register a fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Medical imaging enables physicians to comprehend the disorders within the human body and make better decisions. With the exception of contrast material, medical imaging procedures are completely painless, non-invasive, and do not require any additional preparation. In some instances, such as breast cancer, medical imaging can save lives with early detection and proper treatment.

The hospital segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Carbon fiber is now utilized in medical treatment. It improves the lives of a variety of patients by facilitating their recovery from injuries and return to normal life. The fact that carbon fiber is radiolucent, which is essential for medical imaging, is one of its many benefits. This suggests that the radiation can pass through a carbon-fiber bed to provide crisper images. Hospitals frequently employ carbon fibers for this purpose.

The medical composites market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, attributed to increased adoption of advanced technologies in the medical sector, increasing investments in research & development, and high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the presence of leading market players such as Dentsply Sirona is causative of market revenue growth in the region.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Outlook:

The competitive outlook for the medical composites market is expected to remain strong, with key players focusing on innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. The market is also expected to witness new entrants as the demand for medical composites continues to increase due to the growing aging population and the need for more advanced medical devices and implants.

Companies profiled in the global Smart Water Management market:

Dentsply Sirona, Toray Industries Inc., Royal DSM NV, IDI Composites International, The 3M Company, SGL Carbon, Vermont Composites Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Icotec AG, Kyocera Corporation, ACP Composites Inc, and CoorsTek Inc.

Market Overview:

The key drivers for the growth of the medical composites market include the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in medical devices and implants, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing aging population. In addition, technological advancements in the medical composites industry, such as the development of new composite materials and manufacturing techniques, are also driving the market growth.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into polymer-ceramic composites, polymer-metal composites, and polymer-fiber composites. By application, the market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, orthopedic implants, dental, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Medical Composites Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Carbon Fiber Composites

Ceramic Fiber Composites

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Diagnostics Imaging

Surgical Instruments

Body Implants

Tissue engineering

Dental

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

