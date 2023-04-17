Saskatchewan And New Brunswick Formalize Partnership On SMR Development

There were 2,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,492 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, April 17 - Released on April 17, 2023
The governments of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to enhance cooperation on the development of small modular reactor (SMR) technologies in both provinces.
The MOU provides the ability for the two provinces and their utility Crowns, SaskPower and New Brunswick Power, to formally share experiences, knowledge and successes on deployment plans, supply chain development, Indigenous relations, labour market development, regulations and other areas.
"Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have established a strong working relationship on SMR development over the years," Saskatchewan Crown Investments Corporation Minister Don Morgan said. "This renewed partnership will bring mutual benefits to both provinces by capturing opportunities stemming from the work on nuclear energy development across Canada and internationally. Together, we can accelerate the progress of decarbonizing power grids and industrial facilities using SMR technologies."
New Brunswick plays a leading role in Canada for Generation 4 advanced SMR development. This technology can be beneficial to Saskatchewan while the province explores industrial decarbonization.
"New Brunswick has expertise to share from four decades of reliable nuclear operations," New Brunswick Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mike Holland said. "We are committed to playing a leadership role nationally and globally on clean and renewable energy. Nuclear energy is a key resource in the transition to a low-carbon future and our two provinces are well positioned to lead this evolution."
In December 2019, Ontario, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan signed an inter-provincial MOU to work together to advance SMRs in Canada (effective from December 2019 to June 2021), with Alberta also joining the MOU in April 2021. Through this work, participating provinces released a joint strategic plan in March 2022 outlining the path forward on the development of SMRs.
