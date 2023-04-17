National Volunteer Week Celebrates the Contributions of Saskatchewan Volunteers

CANADA, April 17 - Released on April 17, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is joining Sask Sport, SaskCulture and the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association in thanking volunteers and marking their accomplishments.

"National Volunteer Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the more than 330,000 volunteers across Saskatchewan and the valuable work they do for our province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. " Volunteers are hard-working, tireless and humble individuals. They come from different backgrounds and are motivated by nothing more than the simple desire to make our communities better."

This year's National Volunteer Week theme is Volunteering Weaves Us Together.

"Almost one out of every three Saskatchewan residents are volunteers of some type," Ross stated. "It is why our province is well known across Canada for our volunteer ethic. Let's celebrate National Volunteer Week together by making sure we take a minute to stop and thank those people who put in the hours to our make our lives better."

One major source for volunteer opportunities In Saskatchewan is through the Saskatchewan Lotteries Trust Fund, which provides more than 1,200 organizations and communities direct funding. This grant program reaches approximately 12,000 beneficiary groups and a remarkable 600,000 participants across the province each year. Volunteers help make the thousands of community events and activities held by these organizations each year successful.

If you are looking for opportunities to volunteer in Saskatchewan, visit Volunteer Connector.

Visit Our Stories to learn about some amazing volunteers and their contributions to sport, culture and recreation in Saskatchewan at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/our-stories/national-volunteer-week-2023.

