New Saskatoon Urban Camp Opening, Update On Remand Centre

CANADA, April 17 - Released on April 17, 2023

The new Urban Camp at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre is officially open and operational. Reduced custody inmates began moving from the old Urban Camp facility to the new one earlier today.

The new Urban Camp cost approximately $8.59 million to develop and construct, and was originally announced as part of the Building a Strong Saskatchewan stimulus package. The facility is a full replacement of the previous structure and provides 50 reduced custody beds. The approximately 13,000 sq. ft. building also has a recreational space and two dedicated programming rooms designed to accommodate specific programming needs, such as smudging.

"This modern facility will further enable the Urban Camp program to deliver valuable programming and services to reduced custody offenders transitioning back into the community," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said.

The Urban Camp program is the only urban working camp in the province. Home to approximately 50 low-security inmates at any given time, the program began 40 years ago to allow reduced custody offenders to participate in supervised work assignments in the community. While in Urban Camp, offenders also receive programming to address issues such as mental health and addictions.

"The results of investments like this are rehabilitated inmates, reduced returns to custody, and safer Saskatchewan communities," Tell said.

The Saskatoon Remand Centre expansion, which was also announced as part of the stimulus package, is approximately 15 per cent complete. The $135 million project will provide a modern remand facility consisting of two units, with a total of 156 cells capable of holding 312 people. The expansion will help provide a safe environment for remanded individuals and more space to successfully manage the corrections population. Construction is set to be completed in June 2025.

