Electronic Skin Patches Market Poised for Steady Growth in Coming Years, Reports Emergen Research

Surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

Electronic Skin Patches Market Size – USD 8,232.8 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced. Electronic skin patches than conventional wearable devices are lighter, smaller, very comfortable, and less invasive.

Electronic skin patches are wearable devices that are designed to adhere to the surface of the skin and monitor various physiological and environmental factors. These patches are equipped with sensors, microprocessors, and wireless communication technology, which allow them to collect and transmit data about the wearer's vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature, as well as environmental conditions like UV exposure and pollution levels. Electronic skin patches have many potential applications, including healthcare, sports and fitness, and environmental monitoring. They offer a non-invasive and convenient way to continuously monitor important health and environmental parameters, allowing for early detection of potential problems and better management of chronic conditions.

The Electronic Skin Patches market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Electronic Skin Patches market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

Cosmetic patches drive an innovative delivering system of active cosmetic ingredients across the skin barrier, thereby resolving the hurdles associated with stability observed during the usage of specific actives.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Electronic Skin Patches market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Electronic Skin Patches market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaic Systems

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Health Monitoring Systems

Drug Delivery Systems

Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Cosmetic Firms

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Electronic Skin Patches market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Electronic Skin Patches industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Electronic Skin Patches market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Electronic Skin Patches industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

