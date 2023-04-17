Events Industry Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 11.2% and Reach Decent Revenue Value During 2021 to 2028

EVENT INDUSTRY - EIN

Depending on type, the industry is divided into music concerts, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, and others.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Events Industry by Type, Revenue Source, Organizer and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028," The global events industry size was valued at $1,135.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,552.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The term event refers to organizing a show which involves public gathering at a pre-determined place and time. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, product launch, and similar others. The initial stage of a major event involves understanding the audience and their behavior that excite and emotionally engage them. The final stage involves conducting an event appropriately.

The global events industry is segmented based on type, revenue source, organizer, age group, and region.

By revenue source, it is classified into ticket sale, sponsorship, and others.

On the basis of organizer, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others.

As per age group, it is segregated into below 20 years, 21-40 years, and above 40 years.

The key players profiled in the report include

*Access Destination Services,

*BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS)

*ATPI Ltd.

*Riviera Events

*Entertaining Asia

*Live Nation Worldwide Inc

*StubHub

*Anschutz Entertainment Group

*Pollstar, Cvent Inc

* Capita Plc.

*Reed Exhibitions

*Questex LLC

*Outback Concerts

*The Freeman Company

*Penguins Limited

*CL Events

Key findings of the study

* By type, the corporate events and seminar segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $314.7 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $454.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

* By revenue source, the sponsorship segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $523.7 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $767.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

* By organizer, the entertainment segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $328.4 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $493.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

* By age group, the 21-40 years segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $489.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $735.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

* By region, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $419.0 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $498.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.9%.

Seven Events Ltd

Clarion Events Ltd

Versatile Event Management

