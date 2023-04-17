LTE Base Station System

The growing global population and increasing reliance of individuals on smartphones represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The LTE Base Station System Market to Reach USD 234.50 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - Huawei, Motorola and Nokia ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global LTE base station system market size was valued at USD 32.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 234.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for high-speed broadband services and growth in consumer awareness of IoT applications, such as connected homes & automobiles, drive the global LTE base station system market. In addition, growth of overall telecom market and increase in need for high data transfer rate fuel the growth. However, stringent norms for telecom operators in some countries and lack of availability of compatible devices restrict the market growth.

The LTE base station system market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. By-product type, it is divided into TDD-LTE and FDD-LTE. On the basis of end user, it is classified into residential & small office or home office (SOHO), enterprise, urban, and rural. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In terms of product type, TDD-LTE segment holds the largest share of the LTE base station system market, as it reuses the frequency sources, mixers, filters and synthesizers, by eliminating the complexity and costs associated with isolating the transmitting antenna and the receiving antenna. However, the FDD-LTE segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to symmetric low latency services such as voice calls that have symmetric traffic, in which data can be transmitted and received at the same time.

Depending on end user, the residential & SOHO segment holds the largest LTE base station system market share of the market due to continuous increase in data traffic and subscriber’s expectations. However, urban segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to, increasing use of LTE to connect populated environments such as convention centers, shopping malls, parks or city centers, and transport hubs.

Region wise, the LTE base station system industry was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rapid migration from Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) and Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) / High Speed Packet Access (HSPA) based networks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to countries such as South Korea and Japan engaged in early deployment of LTE.

The global LTE base station system market analysis includes major players such as Airspan Networks, Alpha Networks Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco system, Inc., COMMSCOPE Inc., ERICSSON, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the LTE base station system industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● During lockdown, people had to remain in their homes. People had to continue working from home to earn their livelihood and students had to attend online classes from home only.

● Developments of various new applications for retail customers, movies getting released on OTT (Over The Top), work from home becoming an accepted work culture, and online classes breaking boundaries of geographies, wireline broadband internet is going to be a Fast-Moving Consumer Service.

