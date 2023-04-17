AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market: Product Segmentation and Growth Prospects

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market trends –Advancement in technology

The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions is witnessing high demand due to the increased complexities of clinical decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging has become an important requirement. It has the potential to transform medical imaging in both productivity and accuracy.

The market is gaining rapid popularity due to its benefits, such as the improvement in the efficiency of pathologists, radiologists, and other image-based diagnosticians. Artificial intelligence also boosts the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures in the diagnostic department and hospital. AI-enabled medical imaging solutions are expected to achieve growth as there is a development in the capability to detect cancer at an early age as well as track the growth of the tumor.

Market Overview

The AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market was valued at USD 532.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing adoption of AI in healthcare, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for personalized medicine are the key factors driving market growth.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Arterys Inc.,

Blackford Analysis Limited,

Aidoc,

Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd.,

EnvoyAI,

ContextVision AB,

General Electric Company,

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,

iCAD, Inc.,

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In November 2020, Claritas HealthTech partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD. The technology is a new AI-powered telehealth-radiology platform and will enable online access for patients to review their clinical reports, radiology images and communicate with their physicians on a single platform.

The Computed Tomography (CT) segment is growing due to the high prevalence of different lifestyles associated with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer and the rise in the demand for advanced imaging solutions. The growing demand for imaging tools is impacting market demand.

There are several usages of machine learning due to the image acquisition process, from automated image protocol selection to ensure the patient is positioned correctly for the scan. It can lead to fewer repeat scans and saves time for both the patient and providers.

North America held a larger market share due to the increasing demand for AI from the U.S. and the presence of a large number of players in the region. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country and growing investment in R&D will also propel the market demand.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Subscription Software License

Perpetual Software License

Fee-Per Case Software License

Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Image Acquisition

Image Analysis

Reporting and Communication

Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

Detection

Triage

Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Imaging

Specialty Imaging

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Respiratory

Others

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market, owing to the increasing adoption of AI in healthcare and the presence of major market players in the region. Europe is the second-largest market, owing to the increasing government initiatives to promote the adoption of AI in healthcare. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing demand for advanced medical imaging solutions.

Major Regions Covered in the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

