Income Direct Appoints Gerard Sivaprasad as Executive Chairman Asia-Pacific

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Income Direct is pleased to announce the appointment of Gerard Sivaprasad as Executive Chairman of Income Direct for Asia Pacific.

Gerard Sivaprasad

Mr Sivaprasad brings over 30 years commercial experience in developing technology & consumer focused businesses. His career has included working with globally recognised brands to drive innovation.

Mr Sivaprasad commented on his appointment, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with a team committed to innovation and to providing a best-in-class service. Income Direct was a logical choice for me given the company's technology focus and the exciting pipeline of globally focused investments for Income Direct's parent, Marbank International. The investment and asset management industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation and we are pleased to be at the forefront of this."

Mr Sivaprasad has served on the investment committees for various multinational organisations and will be actively involved in overseeing Income Direct's investment and operational activities.

Clients can participate in six currencies with terms ranging from 3 months to 10 years. Interest rates offered are designed to enable clients to keep ahead of inflation whilst providing Income Direct and its parent asset management company, Marbank International, the ability to continue to expand their operational activities.

