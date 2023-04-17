Midmark RTLS Recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services

Midmark RTLS, a leading real-time locating system (RTLS) technology provider focused on clinical workflow solutions, staff duress solutions and data insights that improve the delivery of care, has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global.1

"Midmark RTLS is proud to be recognized as a Visionary," said Susan Martin, vice president for Midmark RTLS. "We believe this demonstrates our commitment to innovation and customer success with solutions that improve the experience between patients and caregivers."

According to Gartner, "Vendors in the Visionaries quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to increase features in their offerings to provide unique and differentiated approaches to the market. A Visionary will have innovated in one or more of the key areas of its indoor location solution within the enterprise (such as granularity, differing usage scenarios, locating all assets requiring location services or reducing the overall solution costs). The ability to apply differentiating functionality across the entire access layer will affect its position."

Midmark RTLS uses advanced technology and expertise to offer indoor location solutions that enable healthcare systems to enhance staff safety and patient care. Midmark continuously improves their RTLS technology for accuracy, cost and advanced features. Most recently, Midmark RTLS released its CareFlow™ Cloud Staff Duress solution enabled by Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) technology.

Health systems wishing to learn more about the latest RTLS innovations can visit the Midmark booth, #3348, at the HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition in Chicago, Ill., April 18-20.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, February 2023

Gartner Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Midmark RTLS

Midmark RTLS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midmark Corporation, provides healthcare facilities with clinical workflow solutions and data insights using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 1,100 hospitals, clinics and oncology centers have used Midmark RTLS to enhance the patient experience and support the delivery of high-quality care. With solutions for patient flow, staff safety, asset tracking and automated contact tracing, Midmark RTLS helps improve communication and productivity to increase resource utilization and decrease waste. To learn more about our technology, client successes, and how we can assist your facility, visit midmarkRTLS.com.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only clinical environmental design company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design for the medical, dental and animal health markets. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, and is home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains ten additional locations, including innovation hubs, in the United States and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005688/en/