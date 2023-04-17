Energy Transfer Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Timing

Energy Transfer LP ET today announced that it plans to release earnings for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes.

The company will also conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results and provide a company update. The conference call will be broadcast live via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on Energy Transfer's website at energytransfer.com. The call will also be available for replay on Energy Transfer's website for a limited time.

Energy Transfer LP ET owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with approximately 120,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy infrastructure. Energy Transfer's strategic network spans 41 states with assets in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGL") and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and approximately 34% of the outstanding common units of Sunoco LP SUN, and the general partner interests and approximately 47% of the outstanding common units of USA Compression Partners, LP USAC. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

