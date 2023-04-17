MTF Biologics Unveils New Tissue Form: AlloPatch® Pliable Meshed - Acellular Human Reticular Dermal Allograft

Innovative allograft offers new treatment option for diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers

MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients, and advancing the science of tissue transplantation, is introducing AlloPatch® Pliable Meshed to its line of premier, innovative and effective wound care solutions. AlloPatch® Pliable Meshed is an acellular human reticular dermal allograft designed to help heal difficult to treat wounds including diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers.

"We are delighted to add to our wound care portfolio to continue to collaborate with healthcare providers to expand treatment solutions for patients," said Marc Long, Ph.D., executive vice president of research and development at MTF Biologics. "We understand the difficulties of treating high risk patients with chronic, non-healing wounds, and our comprehensive portfolio of dermal, placental and adipose tissues empower clinicians to treat a variety of patients."

Every year millions of Americans are impacted by diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. These wounds can be very difficult to heal, making them costly and complex to treat. In the United States alone, diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers represent an annual economic burden of more than $25 billion in treatment costs.

AlloPatch® Pliable Meshed has fundamental characteristics that make it ideal for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. Featuring a unique meshed design that allows for optimal drainage and incorporation, AlloPatch® Pliable Meshed is the only aseptically processed meshed reticular dermal tissue that can be used in both the acute and post-acute settings. The allograft conforms to wound topography for immediate coverage and can expand up to 170% of its original size to accommodate a variety of wound sizes. It provides a scaffold for wound closure that allows a patient's own cells to proliferate and repopulate the graft to facilitate integration. It also offers structural coverage that supports early re-epithelialization without the need for substantial granulation tissue formation by the host first, which helps to ensure effective healing.

MTF Biologics will introduce AlloPatch® Pliable Meshed at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) in National Harbor, Maryland, from April 26-29. For more information on MTF Biologics and its growing line of wound care solutions, please visit www.mtfbiologics.org or contact your local MTF Wound Care Consultant.

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. It provides unmatched service, resources, and expertise to donors and their loved ones who give the gift of donation, people who depend on tissue and organ transplants, healthcare providers, and clinicians and scientists. The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized communications and technology expertise to organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, as well as the hospitals and patients that they serve. MTF Biologics' sister organization, Deutsches Institute for Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation) expands its reach to patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

