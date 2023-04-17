Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,544 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Healthy and Clean Water Bottle (FED-2462)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a reusable water bottle that was healthier and easier to keep clean," said an inventor from Kingston, Wash., so I invented PENNY WATER BOTTLE. It would keep water refreshingly cool."

The patent-pending invention effectively keeps water cool, clean, and healthy. With this, users can maintain daily water consumption which could contribute to healthier drinking habits and it may provide improved health benefits. Convenient and easy to use this bottle is lightweight and portable.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2462, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-healthy-and-clean-water-bottle-fed-2462-301797844.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Healthy and Clean Water Bottle (FED-2462)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more