Bio-based Cosmetics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during Forecast Period 2023-2031: as per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global bio-based cosmetics market size was worth US$ 4.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.0 Bn by 2031. The global market is likely to advance at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2031.
Expansion of the global bio-based cosmetics market is attributed to growing awareness among consumers about the harmful impact of chemical-based cosmetics on the environment and human health. Moreover, several companies are emphasizing on lowering their carbon footprint. Market development is additionally supported by an increase in government efforts to mitigate the effects of harmful substances on the environment.
Plant- and animal-based ingredients are becoming more popular among cosmetics producers since they reduce carbon dioxide emissions and offer other advantages such as low toxicity. Additionally, they are cooperating with renowned companies to implement biodegradable techniques and are following the latest bio-based cosmetics market trends to bring a positive change in the world.
Several governmental and regulatory organizations are developing guidelines and standards to protect the environment and enhance sustainability. They are promoting the production of ingredients made from plants for use in personal care and cosmetics. The Bio Economy Strategy, for instance, was launched by the European Union with the intention to promote the use of renewable resources in the making of cosmetics and various other items. This is expected to increase the market value of bio-based cosmetics globally.
Global Bio-based Cosmetics Market: Growth Drivers
Global Bio-based Cosmetics Market: Regional Landscape
