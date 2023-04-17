O'Charley's Celebrating 50th AnnO'versary with Throwback Vibes, An Exciting Sweepstakes and Return of All-Time-Favorite "Kids Eat Free"

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar is celebrating 50 years of Great Food and Good Times beginning April 10 and going through May 7 with multiple guest focused elements as part of its 50th AnnO'versary. The celebration includes prizes, giveaways and special events at its locations across the Southeast and Midwest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005635/en/

At the center of the celebration is the return of Kids Eat Free, one of many ways the brand will show its gratitude for the generations of families who have enjoyed O'Charley's since 1971. Kids will eat free all day every day for the duration of the AnnO'versary celebration.

"We are so thankful to have been able to provide warm hospitality along with craveable American food and drinks to our amazing guests over the past 50 years," said O'Charley's CEO Craig Barber. "Time and again, guests tell us they come to O'Charley's to celebrate the milestones in their lives – from birthdays and graduations to first dates and finally hitting that homerun. We are thrilled to share this 50 year milestone with the friends, families and neighbors we have been blessed to serve over so many years."

In addition to celebrating families by bringing back Kids Eat Free, guests will also enjoy throwback vibes with 1970s music as well as chances to enter the 50th AnnO'versary Sweepstakes presented by Allegiant to win exciting prizes including:

TWO GRAND-PRIZE winners will receive a three-night, four-day Trip for Four to Orlando with airfare from Allegiant Air and ground transportation included. This prize also includes a $200 gift card for O'Charley's.

will receive a three-night, four-day with airfare from Allegiant Air and ground transportation included. This prize also includes a $200 gift card for O'Charley's. ONE FIRST-PLACE winner will receive a three-night, four-day Trip for Two to Nashville with airfare from Allegiant Air and ground transportation included. This prize also includes a $200 gift card for O'Charley's.

will receive a three-night, four-day with airfare from Allegiant Air and ground transportation included. This prize also includes a $200 gift card for O'Charley's. TEN SECOND-PLACE winners will receive a $50 Gift Card to O'Charley's and a special O'Charley's Founder's Month T-Shirt.

Additional details and rules are available at https://www.allegiantair.com/OCharleys50rules/.

Of course, no celebration is complete without Good Times and there is no shortage of fun planned for the 50th AnnO'versary Celebration. O'Charley's has three extra-special O'vents scheduled for all stores, as follows:

O'Charley's "Employee 5-O"Appreciation Day on April 13 , including special giveaways and promotional offers for all current and past employees.

on , including special giveaways and promotional offers for all current and past employees. 50 th AnnO'versary Bar Bash on April 20 with drink and appetizer specials all day.

on with drink and appetizer specials all day. Cinco De Mayo Big 5-O' event on May 5 including $5 Chicken Tender Nachos and $5 MargO'ritas.

O'Charley's began in 1971 with one restaurant on 21st Avenue in Nashville. Owner Charlie Watkins was a force to be reckoned with as he greeted every customer with a big smile and a menu made up of his wife's favorite recipes. While O'Charley's footprint has grown since, the brand's promise to its guests remains the same and it still calls Music City home.

Guests can visit www.ocharleys.com to find locations near them and for more details on the 50th AnnO'versary.

About O'Charley's

O'Charley's was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O'Charley's operates 131 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O'Charley's welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O'Charley's location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O'Charley's is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Allegiant Air

Las Vegas-based Allegiant ALGT is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005635/en/