Exeter Finance announced its Auction eXcellence Award winners at the recent CAR Conference - Brent Huisman

2023 Remarketing Auction Award winners - Exeter Finance
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Huisman from Exeter Finance announced its Auction eXcellence Award winners at the recent CAR Conference, spotlighting top auctions across four categories.
“We realize that every car that runs through the auction process requires hands-on experience to ensure these assets are handled at the most efficient levels,” said Brent Huisman, senior vice president of remarketing and repossession at Exeter.
“The winners of this year’s awards are true leaders in the remarketing industry and have a reputation of building great teams and excellent customer service,” Huisman said. “Congratulations to all the winners!”
DAA Seattle general manager said in a news release: “We are grateful for our relationship with Exeter Finance and honored to receive the 2022 eXcellence award. What is most impressive about their award program is how they involve their entire team when choosing the recipients.
“DAA is extremely intentional about creating a culture of service. This award can be attributed to the dedication and relationships formed by all stakeholders contributing to the performance of Exeter Finance,”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.