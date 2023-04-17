Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for lightweight building & construction materials is a significant factor driving global autoclaved aerated concrete market growth

Market Size – USD 18.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Rising focus on infrastructure development in developing economies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry. The report covers the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2021-2028. Steady market revenue growth, driven by robust sales of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), can be attributed to rising demand for lightweight building and construction materials. Use of autoclaved aerated concrete decreases building dead weight, thereby reducing structural costs for steel and cement by up to 27% and 20% respectively. In addition, lighter weight allows for construction of taller structures.

Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks are about three to four times lighter than traditional red bricks, thus allowing for easier and more cost-effective transportation. Rising focus on infrastructure development in developing countries is a significant factor driving autoclaved aerated concrete market growth. Autoclaved aerated concrete products are lightweight and provide improved workability and durability, along with superior thermal and acoustic insulation properties.

The research also discusses obstacles, risks to the market, restrictions, and other elements that may impede the expansion of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry. The market in foreign waters and the new trends in those areas are also covered in detail in the research. In order to provide a thorough picture of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market landscape, it also provides insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the most recent product and technology breakthroughs.

The keyword research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, as well as their implemented company expansion, strategic planning, and business overview plans. This helps readers and business owners create plans for strategic investment and expansion. The study focuses on business and government transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. The expansions that these well-known firms are vying for in the key market areas are also discussed in the report. The examination of the technological and product developments made by these companies is the main emphasis of the report.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Aercon AAC, UAL Industries Ltd., Mannok, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Xella Group, Biltech Building Elements Ltd., CSR Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd., and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2019, Xella Group signed an agreement with Cementeria Costantinopoli to merge their autoclaved aerated concrete activities in Italy. As per the agreement, Atella's Doc Airconcrete will be merged with Xella Italia.

Roof panels produced from reinforced AAC units are used to construct roof structures that are supported by masonry walls, as well as concrete, steel, or wood supports. Roof panels are designed on the basis of the requirement of span-load and lighter weight plays a pivotal role in cost cutting and safety, as well need for more investment in load-bearing structures and supports.

Non-residential buildings such as offices and shared working spaces are being constructed at an increasing rate, especially in developing countries, owing to the emergence of a number of startups and expansion activities by large, medium, and small enterprises. Also, increase in regional and international infrastructure development projects is expected to spur market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blocks

Cladding Panels

Beams & Lintels

Wall Panels

Roof Panels

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

