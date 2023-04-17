Healthcare Distribution Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing population, and rising demand for specialty drugs are key factor driving healthcare distribution market growth

Market Size – USD 808.13 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing traction of personalized medicines” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Distribution Market research report is a detailed document outlining the recent advancements and developments in the Healthcare Distribution business sphere considering 2019 as the base year and 2021-2028 as the forecast timeline. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible. Advancements in research have resulted in development of next-generation and innovative and high-value or specialty medicines that are utilized to treat complex or rare chronic conditions. Advancements in specialty drugs coupled with increasing demand for traditional branded and generic drugs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for various pharmaceutical distributors.

These factors are driving growth of the healthcare distribution market. Moreover, utilization of specialty drugs to treat complex and chronic conditions such as auto immune disorders and cancers is expected to drive demand during the forecast period. Specialty drugs require unique logistics such as cold chain handling as most of these products are biologically derived. Rising need for advanced distribution centers to handle these logistical challenges is resulting in advancements in healthcare distribution systems in order to deliver specialty products safely and securely. Rising popularity of personalized care is expected to continue to influence rapid evolution of the pharmaceutical ecosystem. Pharmaceutical distributors are increasingly investing in R&D to offer a broader suite of wellness products beyond traditional pharmaceuticals.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., CuraScript SD, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Blood and Blood Products

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Generic Drugs

OTC Drugs

Brand name or innovator drugs

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

