Attorney General Bonta Announce 17 Felony Arrests in Multiagency Operation Targeting Suspects Involved in Multiple Mass Shootings

As a result of joint law enforcement operation, 41 firearms were seized from suspects responsible for crimes in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties

YUBA CITY – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré today announced 17 felony arrests as a result of a months-long, multiagency investigation of rival criminal syndicates operating throughout Northern California. These groups are alleged to be responsible for numerous violent crimes and shootings, including five attempted murders, in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties. Members of these groups were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple which occurred on August 27, 2022, and a shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on March 23, 2023. During the investigation, law enforcement was able to prevent two additional shootings from occurring. The joint law enforcement effort, which culminated yesterday in a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations, also resulted in the seizure of 41 firearms.

“Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighborhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we’re taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars. Together, we’re putting public safety first. Thank you to our law enforcement partners across the state for working with us day-in and day-out to protect the people of California.”

“An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel,” said Sutter County District Attorney General Jennifer Dupré. “I cannot adequately express the appreciation of our small county for the help and support we’ve received from our public safety allies, especially the Department of Justice.”

The investigation began in February 2023, as part of a cooperative effort with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), Yuba City Police Department, California Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Operations Unit, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Special Operations Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office. During the investigation, assistance was provided by the CHP, Woodland Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Vacaville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Stanislaus Special Investigations Unit, and several local, state, and federal task forces. During yesterday’s operation, additional assistance was provided by the California Highway Patrol, Stockton Police Department, Ceres Police Department, Manteca Police Department, Merced Police Department, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tracy Police Department.

Through collaboration, the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit provides statewide enforcement for combating violent crime, organized criminal activity, gangs, and organized crime groups, as well as intrastate drug trafficking. The unit uses the latest technology and advanced investigative techniques to work alongside local law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.