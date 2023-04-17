IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market to Witness Significant Growth USD 206,623 thousand Forecast by 2025

The IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, At a CAGR of 9.8% forecast by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market are highly efficient electric motors that utilize permanent magnets made of rare-earth materials in their rotor. These motors are known for their high-power density, high efficiency, and low maintenance requirements, making them a popular choice for various industrial applications.

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market size was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading market players in the global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market include:

ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., ANHUI WANNAN ELECTRIC MACHINE CO., LTD., Bharat Bijlee, CG Global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., KAESER, KOMPRESSOREN, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive Systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, Weg S.A)

The market for IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors has been growing steadily in recent years due to increasing demand for energy-efficient motors across various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation. The demand for these motors is also driven by stringent regulations regarding energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The market for IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors is segmented based on power rating, end-user industry, and region. Based on power rating, the market is segmented into below 7.5 kW, 7.5-110 kW, and above 110 kW. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, industrial automation, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market due to the presence of major manufacturing hubs for automotive and industrial automation industries. Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing focus on energy efficiency and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market.

The IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

