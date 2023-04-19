Bailiwick Announces Launch of North American EV Charging Station Installation Initiative
Bailiwick to work with companies to install large, multi-site EV charging networks throughout North America
Bailiwick’s expertise in the deployment of large-scale, multi-site technology projects makes us an ideal partner for companies looking to add EV charging stations at sites around North America.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailiwick, a leader in providing professionally managed technology integration solutions, announced today that the Company has launched an EV charging station installation program. Bailiwick will work with national brands that have multiple sites around North America that want to install large scale EV charging programs.
— Bob Marko, Bailiwick President and CEO
“Our experience with large electrical systems, permits and general contracting makes us an attractive one-stop service for managing all the complexities related to the installation and maintenance of EV charging systems. We are looking forward to being a key contributor in helping the US move into a more sustainable future.”
According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the number of new electric vehicles in the US is growing at a rate of 87.5% per year, which is outpacing the 31% growth rate of public EV charging outlets. This growth variance is making it increasingly difficult for drivers of electrical vehicles to charge at public sites. To alleviate this problem, the Biden administration has set a goal of building a network of 500,000 charging ports by 2030. The DOT estimates that approximately 50,000 publicly available charging stations will need to be installed per year to reach that goal.
“Bailiwick’s staff of professional project managers, engineers and electricians are well qualified to manage the complex installation of large networks of EV charging stations,” said Marko. “Working with our nationwide network of more than 25,000 field resources allows Bailiwick to offer clients skilled workers that have an impressive record of helping companies implement technology solutions that provide outstanding customer experiences.”
About Bailiwick
Bailiwick is a managed IT services provider that specializes in the deployment of complex, large-scale technology initiatives. As a partner with some the best-known brands in North America, Bailiwick is highly regarded for creative problem solving and developing solutions that accelerate growth and profitability for our clients. Our 25+ year, Fortune 500 client relationships are founded on consistent care, quality, and urgency. For more information visit www.bailiwick.com.
