Memphis Athletics and Nobody Trashes Tennessee Team Up for Blue & Gray Cleanup Day

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis Athletics and the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign are joining forces for the annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day. Held on April 19 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., the community cleanup includes coaches, student-athletes, and athletic department staff.

The annual event cleans up several roads around the University of Memphis campus and nearby neighborhoods. In addition to the beautification of Memphis communities, the event aims to help raise awareness of Tennessee’s litter problem.



“We are excited to spend some time in our own backyard again this year for Blue & Gray Cleanup Day,” Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “Last year’s event was very impactful and allowed our student athletes, coaches, and staff to come together for a great cause. We are proud to continue our partnership with Nobody Trashes Tennessee and look forward to making an impact in our University community.”

Cleanup participants will meet on campus in the plaza adjacent to the new recreation center where they will receive cleanup supplies and safety instruction. They will clean up along four routes along Southern Ave. and S. Highland St.



"It’s always a good day when volunteers come together with the common goal of keeping their communities clean, safe and beautiful,” said Denise Baker, TDOT Transportation Program Supervisor. “Memphis Athletics has been a valuable Nobody Trashes Tennessee partner for many years, and we are thrilled to continue our work with coaches, staff, and student-athletes."



Throughout the spring, Nobody Trashes Tennessee partners with organizations like Memphis Athletics on cleanup events across the state. Learn more about the state’s litter reduction and education efforts and how to join the movement to end littering at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com. Two ways to get involved include the no-cost Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



DATE + TIME



Wednesday, April 19, 2023

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

LOCATION

University of Memphis

507 Houston Street

Memphis, TN

· Cleanup participants will meet on campus in the plaza adjacent to the new recreation center for a cleanup kickoff and to receive cleanup supplies and safety instruction. Parking is at 507 Houston St.

· Four routes along Southern Ave. and S. Highland St. – See Map

MEDIA AVAILABILITY – 9:45 – 10 a.m.



· Penny Hardaway, Head Men’s Basketball Coach, University of Memphis

· Alex Simmons, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, University of Memphis

· Denise Baker, Transportation Program Supervisor, Environmental Division, Highway Beautification Office, TDOT

WHO

· Nearly 100 volunteer athletes

· Memphis Athletics, University of Memphis

· Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee

· Keep Tennessee Beautiful

· Memphis City Beautiful

EVENT MEDIA CONTACTS

· Denise Baker, TDOT 629.201.1042

· Amy Gray, Gray Public Relations 615.497.1799

· Matthew Carpenter, Memphis Athletics, University of Memphis 901.323.6618

About Nobody Trashes Tennessee



Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The campaign is rooted in research conducted by TDOT in 2016, including a “Visible Litter Study” that revealed that despite a drop of 53 percent in roadside trash between 2006 and 2016, there are still 88 million pieces of litter on the state’s roadways at any given time. TDOT spends more than $23 million annually on litter pickup and prevention, funded by revenue from a tax on soft drinks and malt beverages. Learn more about the state’s litter reduction and education efforts and how to get involved in your community at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com. Find a cleanup event near you by visiting the NTT event calendar. Two additional ways to get involved include the no-cost Adopt-A-Highway program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.