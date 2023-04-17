Food Certification Market Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Adulteration of foods and beverages, health consciousness, and increased consumption of organic product are some of the key factors influencing the market.

Market Size – USD 4.36 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Adulteration in foods and beverages ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Food Certification Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Food Certification market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Food Certification market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. Change in consumers' consumption habits, preference for organic foods, rise in the living standards, and consumer's requirement for quality products are some of the vital factors driving the market. Formulation of strict regulations regarding food safety has acted as a river of the market. Food certification has been essential in resolving critical issues related to supply chain in the food sector. The certification helps in growth of the economy of a nation through imports and exports.

The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape during the forecast period, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and high diversification in offered products are likely to offer high growth potential to new market players.

The most recent study offers an extensive analysis of the market's broad competitive landscape, focusing on the major competitors and their company profiles. The research has addressed a wide range of strategic actions done by these organizations, including new business deals, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technical advancement, and recent product introductions. The competitive environment of the market is examined in the research in several ways, including the regulatory standards and policies put in place recently across the sector. Our team of industry professionals has used a number of strong analytical tools, including Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to provide a thorough overview of the worldwide Food Certification market and identify the key growing trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are

Lloyd's Register (U.K.), DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, TUV SUD

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Global Food Certification Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Further Key Findings from Report Suggest:

In September 2020, Intertek and a few other organizations started a new partnership to launch a brand-new shared audit program collectively. This program would lend a helping hand to create a safe food supply chain with its audit, which would help in certification.

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to offer better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

The ISO 22000 certification focuses on securing and maintaining a supply chain. It has principles of integrated management systems and it is formulated as per the HACCP principles of the Codex Alimentarius and other essential standards in the ISO management systems. This certification helps control the risks in the food industry. ISO 22000 specifies that all the probable hazards expected to happen in a food chain should be identified and assessed. Therefore, it provides means to determine and document why a specific organization needs to control certain types of identified threats..

The report also presents the analytical information in a well-organized fashion divided into graphs, tables, charts, figures, and diagrams. This makes it simple and useful for readers to comprehend the market situation. The research also tries to convey a forward-looking perspective and reach an insightful conclusion to help the reader make profitable business decisions. In summary, the report offers a thorough analysis of the market segments anticipated to dominate it, the regional division, the estimated market size and share, as well as a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Application Outlook (Volume: Million MT) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Dairy Products

Seafood

Beverages

Infant Foods

Others

Type Outlook (Volume: Million MT) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

ISO 22000

Halal

Kosher

SQF

FSSAI

BRC

Others

Risk Outlook (Volume: Million MT) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

High Risk

Low Risk

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Food Certification business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

