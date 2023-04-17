Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its first quarter 2023 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings Release: Monday, May 8, 2023, after market close
Webcast and Teleconference: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, CEO
  Jon Baksht, CFO
  Curt Worthington, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.

The call may also be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-9306 from the U.S. or 1-412-542-4176 internationally and using access code 6157979.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. With a team of approximately 16,000 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Curt Worthington
847.482.2040
InvestorRelations@pactivevergreen.com


