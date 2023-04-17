Qlik Celebrates Partner Excellence with Annual Global and Regional Partner Awards

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,500 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global Partner Awards, recognizing the Qlik partner community for excellence in helping drive customer adoption of Qlik Cloud®, the industry’s only end-to-end multi-cloud data and analytics platform. The Global Partner awards were unveiled at QlikWorld, where the company also celebrated its Regional Partner awards, which were announced earlier this year at Qlik’s Virtual Partner Summit.
“It’s been an incredible year of growth and evolution by our partners in helping customers to realize more value from their data through Qlik solutions,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Global Partners and Alliances at Qlik. “Customers are looking to increase their ability to leverage data for insights and action, especially in the cloud, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our partner ecosystem and our mutual success.”
Global Partner Award recipients
North America Partner Award recipients
EMEA Partner Award recipients
Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients
Latin America Partner Award recipients
About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.
© 2023 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Media Contact: Derek Lyons
derek.lyons@qlik.com
617-658-5310