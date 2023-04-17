Keep Nature Wild to Host over 120 Litter Cleanups During Earth Month

Keep Nature Wild, an Arizona apparel company, pledges to remove one pound of litter for every product sold. They are set to host 120 cleanups nationwide.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep Nature Wild, a lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to picking up one pound of trash for every product sold, is organizing more than 120 litter cleanups across 25+ US states and internationally throughout Earth Month 2023 this April.

The brand expects to remove its 1,000,000th pound of litter from nature during Earth Month, a historic milestone in their commitment to keeping local outdoor spaces free of trash.

Alongside their community of roughly 5,000 Wild Keepers, Keep Nature Wild has partnered with AllTrails and more than 20 other brands and organizations to amplify the Earth Month effort.

"We are incredibly excited to have such a large group of passionate individuals and brands joining forces to help keep nature wild," said Bri Sullivan, Community Manager at Keep Nature Wild. "It's heartwarming to see so many people coming together to make a positive impact on our environment. Together, we’re making it cool to pick up trash.”

As part of the effort, Keep Nature Wild has donated thousands of cleanup kits to be used at events across the country, supplying volunteers with items such as gloves, biodegradable bags and trash pickers.

Find a cleanup and learn more at https://keepnaturewild.com/pages/earth-day

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Founded in 2016, Keep Nature Wild is an outdoor lifestyle apparel brand committed to picking up one pound of trash for every product sold. With roughly 5,000 Wild Keeper Ambassadors, 500+ retail partners and a social following of more than 300,000, the brand uses the power of community to connect others outside and make a difference.

Media Kit: https://keepnaturewild.kontainer.com/shared/Artj3zXnm7LgwUBRu6OBu6PBf5H0Cq2r