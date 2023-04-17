Statewide Abstract Will Host Fourth St. Jude Scramble Charity Golf Outing June 26th at Westchester Hills Golf Club

Statewide Abstract will once again host a golf outing to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Statewide Abstract, a title insurance agency serving the NY Metro region, has raised over $260,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2018.
St. Jude has done so much for so many children. All money raised will be donated to support their ongoing mission of never charging families of sick children for treatment, travel, housing, or food.”
— Ken Meccia, President Statewide Abstract
WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Statewide Abstract Corporation will host the fourth St. Jude Scramble Charity Golf Outing on Monday, June 26th at Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains.
“Since our first event in 2018, we have raised $260,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and we are looking forward to raising an additional $75,000 this year,” said Ken Meccia, President of Statewide Abstract. “St. Jude is an incredible organization that has done so much for so many children and their families. All money raised at the golf outing will be donated to support their ongoing mission of never charging families of sick children for treatment, travel, housing, or food. We are excited to do our part to support their efforts,” Meccia says. Individuals who cannot attend the event but wish to support St. Jude with a donation can visit https://www.stjudescramble.com/ or call 914-683-5900.
The scramble format outing will start at 9:30 am with breakfast and registration. Shotgun play will begin at 11:30 am. Attendees will be treated to lunch, snacks and beverages, followed by 18 holes of golf. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 4 pm followed by a dinner party and silent auction. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, closest to pin, beat the pro and a putting competition.
The cost for the event including golf is $350 per person. Those who just want to attend the dinner can do so for $100 per person. A range of event sponsorship opportunities are available. Statewide is expecting over 125 golfers and an additional 100 patrons for dinner again this year. For more information, please visit: https://www.stjudescramble.com/ Statewide Abstract is grateful for the support of First American Title Insurance for this golf outing.
About Statewide Abstract
Statewide Abstract Corp. has been providing title insurance to the commercial and residential real estate industries for over 40 years and has an unmatched depth of experience provided by a team of professionals with backgrounds in real estate and law. Statewide Abstract maintains long-standing client relationships with premier financial institutions, law firms, developers, and real estate professionals throughout the tri-state area and on a national level. Statewide Abstract (www.statewidea.com ) has offices in Westchester at 202 Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains and in Manhattan at Rockefeller Plaza. They can be reached at 914-683-5900 or 212-742-2880.
