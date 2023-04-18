'Get The Lead Out' Roadshow Comes to Sacramento to Help Local Water Utilities & Plumbers Detect Buried Lead Water Pipes

Electro Scan's 30-City 'Get The Lead Out' Roadshow Comes to Sacramento, California, April 20, to Help Local Municipal & Investor-Owned Water Utilities and Local Plumbers Locate and Inventory Buried Lead Water Service Lines.

Excavating the surface to expose buried lead pipes for testing is costly, disruptive, and time consuming compared to using SWORDFISH to enter meters, fittings, and fixtures to accurately determine pipe materials.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Area has 17 water utilities required to inventory both utility-owned and homeowner-owned service connections.

The Electro Scan SWORDFISH and SWORDFISH SE measure a pipe's electric resistivity that can tell the difference between lead, galvanized steel, plastic, and other pipes.