'Get The Lead Out' Roadshow Comes to Sacramento to Help Local Water Utilities & Plumbers Detect Buried Lead Water Pipes
Electro Scan's 30-City 'Get The Lead Out' Roadshow Comes to Sacramento, California, April 20, to Help Local Municipal & Investor-Owned Water Utilities and Local Plumbers Locate and Inventory Buried Lead Water Service Lines.
Excavating the surface to expose buried lead pipes for testing is costly, disruptive, and time consuming compared to using SWORDFISH to enter meters, fittings, and fixtures to accurately determine pipe materials.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Area has 17 water utilities required to inventory both utility-owned and homeowner-owned service connections.
The Electro Scan SWORDFISH and SWORDFISH SE measure a pipe's electric resistivity that can tell the difference between lead, galvanized steel, plastic, and other pipes.
Electro Scan Opens Its Corporate Headquarters to Showcase Innovative Products That Find Buried Lead Water Service Pipes, Without Digging.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) estimates that 9.2 million lead pipes carry drinking water to American taps; however, given the lack of information on homeowner water service lines industry whisper numbers estimate the actual number may be double or triple USEPA estimates.
Exposure to lead, a harmful toxin, in drinking water can stunt neurological development in children and cause a host of brain, kidney, and heart problems in adults.
For the first time in history, local water utilities are required by the USEPA to investigate and inventory homeowner water service lines to determine if they are lead pipes.
Typically, the responsibility of municipal or investor-owned water utilities has stopped at the meter, homeowner's property line, or curb box.
Lead pipes were banned by the federal government in 1986, although many water utilities stopped installing them several years earlier.
Unfortunately, record keeping and mapping of private homeowner water service lines, installed by plumbers and independent contractors, was rarely provided or collected by local water companies.
While water services are typically upgraded as part of home remodeling projects, schools, health care facilities, and lower income communities continue to be 'at risk' of unknowingly having lead pipes.
"Electro Scan has found itself front & center of a massive effort currently underway to locate buried lead service pipes at America's 50,000 water utilities," states Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
"Until Electro Scan introduced its SWORDFISH products, many water utilities were forced to excavate the ground above water service lines to visually expose and test the pipe material for lead," continued Hansen.
-------------------------------------------------
SACRAMENTO 'GET THE LEAD OUT'
ELECTRO SCAN ROADSHOW EVENT
-------------------------------------------------
Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
Time: 9:00am - 12noon
Location: Electro Scan Inc. Corporate HQ
Address: 1745 Markston Road, Sacramento, CA, 95825
Telephone: +1 916.779.0660
Cost: Free of Charge.
Registration: CLICK HERE
Rather than spot-checking a water service line by excavation, SWORDFISH can assess the entire water service line in minutes.
To help achieve 100% replacement of all U.S. lead-based water service lines, the USEPA has mandated that utilities must complete a preliminary inventory of all services, public and private, by October 16, 2024.
Using its patented machine-intelligent electrified probe, Electro Scan's SWORDFISH easily enters common meter settings, valves, and water fixtures to automatically test pipe materials from inside the pipe.
Representing a continuous low voltage electrical charge equivalent to six (6) AA batteries, the SWORDFISH probe's high frequency signal eliminates interference from stray currents and allows standard devices to track its underground location.
Often referred to as electrical resistance testing, real-time measurements show specific levels of resistivity that can be matched to common pipe materials, including lead (Pb).
"The ability for Electro Scan's SWORDFISH to achieve a 100% verification of lead pipe, without digging, is a game-changer," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
Homes with lead service lines have gone unmapped and undetected since their installation.
Lack of historical construction records, inaccurate maps, and poorly digitized geographic information systems have concealed lead pipes that can carry the deadly neurotoxin to household water taps.
Homes without lead service lines may still be 'at risk' as many pipe joints were often made watertight by plumbers and contractors using melted lead solder.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc. is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, leak detection, and quality assurance products and services for the water, wastewater, and gas pipeline markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment, delivering field services and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
