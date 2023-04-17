Submit Release
Joint Statement from the United States, Japan, and Australia on the United Kingdom Joining the Blue Dot Network

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Government of Japan, and the Government of Australia, on the occasion of the United Kingdom’s joining the Steering Committee of the Blue Dot Network.

Begin Text.

The United States, Japan, and Australia welcome the United Kingdom joining the Steering Committee of the Blue Dot Network.  The Blue Dot Network certification will serve as a globally recognized symbol of quality infrastructure projects.

Blue Dot Network member countries work to ensure infrastructure meets the fiscal, social, environmental, and governance standards that benefit all users and stakeholders in our respective societies.  Pilot projects using Blue Dot Network criteria have demonstrated the certification process is an effective means of ensuring the roads, bridges, information networks, and energy grids we use benefit local economic development and adhere to international standards, laws, and regulations.

After today’s announcement, we welcome more partners signing on to the future of sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development around the world by joining the Blue Dot Network.

End Text.

To learn more about the Blue Dot Network, visit the Blue Dot Network website: https://www.state.gov/blue-dot-network/

