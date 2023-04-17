Royalton Barracks/Home Improvement Fraud

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B2001236

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2023 at 1350 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bear Hill Rd, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: James A. Martin

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/13/2023, at approximately 1350 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from Young reporting a home improvement fraud incident between her and the Northern Build Pros Inc, in the city of Barre, County of Washington, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that James A. Martin (44) signed multiple contracts with the complainant, collected the deposits, but never completed the work. On 04/17/2023, Martin was located by Barre City Police Department and subsequently issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 05/03/2023, at 0830 hours to answer the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023 at 8:30 A.M.

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov