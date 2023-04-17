Royalton Barracks/Home Improvement Fraud

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,505 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23B2001236
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2023 at 1350 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bear Hill Rd, Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: James A. Martin
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/13/2023, at approximately 1350 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from Young reporting a home improvement fraud incident between her and the Northern Build Pros Inc, in the city of Barre, County of Washington, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that James A. Martin (44) signed multiple contracts with the complainant, collected the deposits, but never completed the work. On 04/17/2023, Martin was located by Barre City Police Department and subsequently issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 05/03/2023, at 0830 hours to answer the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023 at 8:30 A.M.
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
