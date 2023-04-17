Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,505 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/Home Improvement Fraud

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B2001236

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                     

STATION: VSP Royalton 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2023 at 1350 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bear Hill Rd, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: James A. Martin                                  

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/13/2023, at approximately 1350 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from Young reporting a home improvement fraud incident between her and the Northern Build Pros Inc, in the city of Barre, County of Washington, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that James A. Martin (44) signed multiple contracts with the complainant, collected the deposits, but never completed the work. On 04/17/2023, Martin was located by Barre City Police Department and subsequently issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 05/03/2023, at 0830 hours to answer the aforementioned charge. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023 at 8:30 A.M.

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/Home Improvement Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more